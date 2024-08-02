 Skip to main content
How to watch USA vs Japan women’s soccer at Olympics

By

After dominating Group B with three wins in three matches, the United States Women’s National Team is set to take on Japan in the quarterfinals of the Olympics women’s soccer tournament on Saturday.

The match start at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable and are looking for ways to watch Olympics women’s soccer, we have several different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Japan for free or cheap.

Is there a free USA vs Japan live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are a handful of different cable-free, live-TV streaming services that include USA Network in their channel packages. Three of those also come with a free trial, which you can use to watch USA vs Japan — and the rest of the Olympics women’s soccer tournament — at no cost: Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream.

With all of these, you’ll need a credit card when signing up, but as long as you cancel your subscription before the free-trial period ends, you won’t be charged anything. The Fubo free trial will give you seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five days.

The semifinals are on August 6 on USA Network and E!, while the gold-medal match is on August 10 on USA. That means you’ll need to use two of the free trials to watch today’s match and all the remaining matches.

Watch USA vs Japan live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

If you’ve used up all your free trials, then Peacock is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of USA vs Japan. This match–as well as every other match and every other event at the Olympics–will stream live on Peacock, which costs just $8 for a month of service.

So, while there’s no free trial, this is the clear top choice if you want to watch as much of the Olympics as you can.

Watch the USA vs Japan live stream from abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

There are likely some good live-stream options depending on what country you’re in, but if you’re dead-set on the US broadcast of the match, then you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to US-only streaming sites from abroad. VPN’s hide your location and connect you to a digital server in the US, which helps bypass any geo-locks.

NordVPN is safe, fast and easy to use, so that would be our recommendation, but if you want some other options, you can peruse our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals.

Tim Keeney
