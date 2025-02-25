 Skip to main content
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
A gorup of basketball players stretch on the court.
Corpx / Wiki Commons

The competition in the SEC remains the best in the NCAA. There is always a good game against potential tournament teams every night. One of Wednesday’s top games features the Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9) hitting the road to play the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (20-7). Barring collapses from both teams, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M should be playing in March Madness.

The Commodores began the season with a dream start of 16-4. Since February 1, Vanderbilt is 2-5, with losses against Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Besides Oklahoma, those four teams are the best in the SEC. A&M also finds themselves in a rut, losing two straight, including Saturday’s loss to Tennessee. The Aggies still have plenty of chances to improve their resume with games against Vanderbilt, Florida, and Auburn.

Can the Commodores pick up their first win in College Station since 2017? Find out how to watch the game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

Episode 12: The Aggie Basketball Hour with Buzz Williams

The game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M tips at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Aggies will host the game inside Reed Arena in College Station. Watch the game on SEC Network or stream on WatchESPN.

Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

One of the best live TV streaming services is . With Sling TV, customers can enjoy the benefits of cable without having the high prices or a set-top box. Plus, Sling does not have long-term contracts, meaning you’re not tied down to the service.

Sling TV offers two paid plans: Orange for $46 per month and Blue for $51 per month. Both are 50% off the first month. Combine both plans for $66 per month. To access SEC Network, you will need the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you watch the game while traveling abroad, downloading a VPN, or virtual private network, is in your best interest. Think of VPNs as a security blanket for your connection. VPNs help protect your connection from malicious activity and cybercriminals. Plus, it helps ensure a smoother streaming experience by working around broadcast restrictions. NordVPN is our recommendation for VPNs because of its accessibility, speed, and 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
