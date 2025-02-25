Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M from abroad with a VPN

The competition in the SEC remains the best in the NCAA. There is always a good game against potential tournament teams every night. One of Wednesday’s top games features the Vanderbilt Commodores (18-9) hitting the road to play the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (20-7). Barring collapses from both teams, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M should be playing in March Madness.

The Commodores began the season with a dream start of 16-4. Since February 1, Vanderbilt is 2-5, with losses against Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Besides Oklahoma, those four teams are the best in the SEC. A&M also finds themselves in a rut, losing two straight, including Saturday’s loss to Tennessee. The Aggies still have plenty of chances to improve their resume with games against Vanderbilt, Florida, and Auburn.

Can the Commodores pick up their first win in College Station since 2017? Find out how to watch the game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

The game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M tips at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Aggies will host the game inside Reed Arena in College Station. Watch the game on SEC Network or stream on WatchESPN.

Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M on Sling TV

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M from abroad with a VPN

