 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Inter vs Atletico Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

After strolling through the group stage, Atlético Madrid get a difficult test in the Champions League Round of 16 against last year’s finalists Inter Milan, with the first leg of their tie coming today at San Siro.

The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET today, Tuesday, February 20, and will be broadcast on both Paramount+ and CBS. If you want to watch a free live stream in the US, we have five different options for you.

Is There a Free Inter vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Paramount+ includes every Champions League match and is thus the easiest and most simple way to watch a live stream of Inter vs Atletico Madrid. What’s great about that is there are two separate ways to get it for free for seven days–you can get a free trial through Paramount+ or through Amazon Prime Channels (you need a Prime subscription for that option, but it also comes with a 30-day free trial). That means you can try one for this match, and then use the other in March for the second leg.

Related

You can also get Paramount+ a bit more indirectly through DirecTV Stream. Make sure to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when you sign up for your five-day free trial, and then you’ll be able to log-in to the Paramount+ website or app with your DirecTV Stream credentials. To clarify, you won’t be able to watch the match on DirecTV Stream itself, but you will be able to watch on Paramount+ with your DirecTV Stream log-in.

Since the match is also televised on CBS, you can watch a live stream through Fubo or YouTube TV. They both include CBS (as well as TUDN and UniMas, which will have many of the Champions League games that aren’t on CBS), and they both come with a free trial.

All-in-all, that’s five different free trials that will get you a live stream Inter vs Atletico Madrid today.

How to Watch the Inter vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The aforementioned streaming services are location-restricted and only work if you’re in the United States. However, a virtual private network (VPN) can help here, as it masks your IP address and can connect you to any number of different servers from around the world, allowing you to stream as if you’re in that particular country.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has over 6,000 servers to choose from, so that would be our choice, but there are a lot of different options when it comes to VPN’s, so you can also take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Lazio vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch psg vs bayern live stream feature

After a dominant showing in group play, Bayern Munich head to Stadio Olimpico to take on Group E runner-up Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 today.

The match kicks off in about an hour, at 3:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, it will stream on Paramount+ (English broadcast) and be televised Spanish on TUDN (Spanish), which provides us with five different ways you can watch Lazio vs Bayern live online for free.
Is There a Free Lazio vs Bayern Live Stream?

Read more
PSG vs Real Sociedad live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

After narrowly surviving the group stage, PSG will host the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against surprising Group D winners Real Sociedad today.

The match starts very soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and if you're in the United States you can watch it on CBS or Paramount+. If you want to watch it live online for free, we have five different ways you can do just that.
Is There a Free PSG vs Real Sociedad Live Stream?

Read more
Watch the Copenhagen vs Man City live stream: Is there a free stream?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Champions League title-holders Manchester City look to continue their run at a second consecutive trophy when they travel to Denmark to take on Copenhagen in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Monday. When these sides faced off in the group stage last year at Parken Stadium, they played to a 0-0 draw.

The match will be televised on CBS in the United States, and it's about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you're looking for a live stream, we have a number of different ways you can watch Copenhagen vs Man City live online for free.
Is There a Free Copenhagen vs Man City Live Stream?

Read more