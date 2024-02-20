Inter vs Atletico Madrid live stream: Can you watch for free?

After strolling through the group stage, Atlético Madrid get a difficult test in the Champions League Round of 16 against last year’s finalists Inter Milan, with the first leg of their tie coming today at San Siro.

The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET today, Tuesday, February 20, and will be broadcast on both Paramount+ and CBS. If you want to watch a free live stream in the US, we have five different options for you.

Is There a Free Inter vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream?

Paramount+ includes every Champions League match and is thus the easiest and most simple way to watch a live stream of Inter vs Atletico Madrid. What’s great about that is there are two separate ways to get it for free for seven days–you can get a free trial through Paramount+ or through Amazon Prime Channels (you need a Prime subscription for that option, but it also comes with a 30-day free trial). That means you can try one for this match, and then use the other in March for the second leg.

You can also get Paramount+ a bit more indirectly through DirecTV Stream. Make sure to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when you sign up for your five-day free trial, and then you’ll be able to log-in to the Paramount+ website or app with your DirecTV Stream credentials. To clarify, you won’t be able to watch the match on DirecTV Stream itself, but you will be able to watch on Paramount+ with your DirecTV Stream log-in.

Since the match is also televised on CBS, you can watch a live stream through Fubo or YouTube TV. They both include CBS (as well as TUDN and UniMas, which will have many of the Champions League games that aren’t on CBS), and they both come with a free trial.

All-in-all, that’s five different free trials that will get you a live stream Inter vs Atletico Madrid today.

How to Watch the Inter vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream from Abroad

The aforementioned streaming services are location-restricted and only work if you’re in the United States. However, a virtual private network (VPN) can help here, as it masks your IP address and can connect you to any number of different servers from around the world, allowing you to stream as if you’re in that particular country.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has over 6,000 servers to choose from, so that would be our choice, but there are a lot of different options when it comes to VPN’s, so you can also take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals.

