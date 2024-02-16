 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Inter vs Salernitana live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

With the gap atop the Serie A table continuing to widen, leaders Inter look to capture their sixth consecutive league victory when they take on last-place Salernitana today at San Siro.

In the United States, the match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast exclusively on Paramount+. Despite that exclusivity, though, there are actually three different ways you can watch a free live stream in the US.

Is There a Free Inter vs Salernitana Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

The first and most obvious option for watching a live stream of Inter vs Salernitana is getting Paramount+ the “normal” way through the Paramount+ website or app. The “Essential” plan, which includes every Serie A match of the season, typically costs $6, but it comes with a seven-day free trial

Related

If you’ve already used up your Paramount+ free trial, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) are able to get Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. The pricing and what’s included is exactly the same, but you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms and it’s a separate free trial, giving you a second option to watch today’s match.

The third and final free option is a bit more indirect. If you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, you can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. Then, if you go to the Paramount+ website or app and find the option to link a TV provider, you can then use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in and watch the match on Paramount+.

How to Watch the Inter vs Salernitana Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

The above streaming services are US-only, but if you’re traveling outside of the country at the time of the match, you can try out a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and helps you bypass certain location restrictions. We would go with NordVPN, which is currently on sale and will give you your money back within 30 days if you’re unsatisfied, or you can check out our rundown of the best VPN deals for more options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Juventus vs Udinese live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Looking to bounce back from just their second defeat of the season, Juventus take on Udinese on Monday at Allianz Stadium. Four points and an extra match now separate Inter and Juventus atop the Serie A table, so Massimiliano Allegri's squad can't afford anything but a win here against a Udinese side that has just 19 points in 23 matches this season.

The match is about to start, at 2:45 p.m. ET, and it will stream exclusively on Paramount+. If you haven't used Paramount+ before, you can watch Juventus vs Udinese at no cost with a free trial. If you have used it, though, we have some other sneaky ways you watch the match live for free.
Is There a Free Roma vs Inter Live Stream?

Read more
Barcelona vs Granada live stream: Can you watch for free?
sports photography accidents photographers

Looking to climb back into the La Liga title race, Barcelona take on relegation-zone Granada at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday. Blaugrana have won two straight and can't afford to drop many more points if they hope to catch Girona and Real Madrid, while Granada are in 19th place and in desperate need of a positive result here.

The match is kicking off soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). If you're looking to watch a live stream, ESPN+ isn't your only option, as there are actually a few ways you can watch the match for free online.
Is There a Free Barcelona vs Granada Live Stream?

Read more
Kings vs Thunder live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
watch thunder timberwolves nba play in tournament live stream online oklahoma city court

It's Super Bowl Sunday, but there is still some basketball to be played before kickoff today. The Sacramento Kings travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder today for a regular season match up of two Western Conference post season hopefuls. The last time these two met on the court was at the end of 2023. The Kings had the upper hand with a 128-123 win over the Thunder. As a matter of fact, the Kings have had the Thunders number the last five times, sweeping them 5-0.

It's a good day for the Thunder to turn that sweep around. The two teams are just about to meet on the court, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is where you can find a live stream of the game online.
The best way to watch the Kings vs Thunder live stream

Read more