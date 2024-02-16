Inter vs Salernitana live stream: Can you watch for free?

With the gap atop the Serie A table continuing to widen, leaders Inter look to capture their sixth consecutive league victory when they take on last-place Salernitana today at San Siro.

In the United States, the match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast exclusively on Paramount+. Despite that exclusivity, though, there are actually three different ways you can watch a free live stream in the US.

Is There a Free Inter vs Salernitana Live Stream?

The first and most obvious option for watching a live stream of Inter vs Salernitana is getting Paramount+ the “normal” way through the Paramount+ website or app. The “Essential” plan, which includes every Serie A match of the season, typically costs $6, but it comes with a seven-day free trial

If you’ve already used up your Paramount+ free trial, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) are able to get Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. The pricing and what’s included is exactly the same, but you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms and it’s a separate free trial, giving you a second option to watch today’s match.

The third and final free option is a bit more indirect. If you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, you can include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. Then, if you go to the Paramount+ website or app and find the option to link a TV provider, you can then use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in and watch the match on Paramount+.

How to Watch the Inter vs Salernitana Live Stream from Abroad

The above streaming services are US-only, but if you’re traveling outside of the country at the time of the match, you can try out a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and helps you bypass certain location restrictions. We would go with NordVPN, which is currently on sale and will give you your money back within 30 days if you’re unsatisfied, or you can check out our rundown of the best VPN deals for more options.

Editors' Recommendations