The new ‘It’ trailer is a creepy, clown-filled nightmare

Why it matters to you The popular Stephen King story is coming to the silver screen to give you all the chills you can handle.

It is the children who are in danger in the latest It trailer, but adults will be just as scared by the upcoming horror flick. Warner Bros. released the preview on Thursday, July 27, and it is the stuff of nightmares. With the homicidal clown at the center, It just might just turn us all coulrophobic.

Based on the 1986 Stephen King novel of the same name, the upcoming film will be the first in what will ultimately be a two-part saga. As the trailer shows, the first movie focuses on a small Maine town where children are suddenly being targeted by a terrifying shape-shifting entity. And if that weren’t creepy enough, it seems to like lurking around town as a clown.

The children’s innocence is quickly stripped away as they realize what is going on and that they are going to have to be the ones to stop it, since no one else is.

“Are you just going to pretend it isn’t happening, like everyone else in this town?” one kid demands. It looks that way.

The intensity of the trailer ramps up over the course of its two-plus minutes, especially toward the end, similar to what we’ve seen in earlier trailers for the horror flick. That is where it gets especially creepy, with a kid chanting, “You’ll float, too,” over a barrage of chilling images. It looks like the film does horror legend King proud, at least based on what Warner Bros. has given us so far.

It is directed by Andres Muschietti (Mama) and has a solid cast. The film stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the clown, an iconic role once filled by Tim Curry in the 1990 TV miniseries adaptation of the story. The horror flick’s stars also include Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Jaeden Liberher (Midnight Special), Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (Hawaii Five-O), and Jeremy Ray Taylor (42).

When the next film bows, it will focus on the same gang but as adults. They will be drawn back to their hometown decades later when the same threat begins wreaking havoc again. For now, though, the first It installment opens in theaters on September 8.