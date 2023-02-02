Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) is a soldier on a mission to repay a debt in the first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.

Gyllenhaal stars as John Kinley, a U.S. Army Sergeant whose team is ambushed by the Taliban. Kinley is severely injured and about to die, but his group’s Afghan interpreter, Ahmed (Curveball’s Dar Salim), intervenes and saves the sergeant’s life. In the aftermath of the ambush, Ahmed goes into hiding from the Taliban as he and his family were not granted safe passage to America as previously promised. Indebted to Ahmed, Kinley fights his way back into the war zone to save Ahmed and his family before the Taliban reaches them.

Over the last few years, Gyllenhaal has gravitat toward action thrillers. The Academy Award nominee starred in Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty and Michael Bay’s Ambulance, and will headline Doug Liman’s upcoming remake of Road House as Dalton. Gyllenhaal will also star in Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, based on the 1990 legal thriller starring Harrison Ford.

The Covenant’s ensemble includes Alexander Ludwig (Heels), Jason Wong (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Antony Starr (The Boys), Bobby Schofield (SAS Rogue Heroes), Christian Ochoa (Dynasty), and Emily Beecham (Cruella)

The Covenant is directed by Ritchie, who is best-known for his action ensemble films like Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, and many more. Ritchie co-wrote the film with frequent collaborators Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. The trio co-wrote 2023’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

The Covenant heads to theaters on April 21.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations