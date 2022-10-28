Tomorrow night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake “The Problem Child” Paul is entering the boxing ring. This time, the internet celebrity is facing his toughest challenge yet as he touches gloves with MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva. It’s sure to be an exciting night of boxing, but since it’s a pay-per-view event, you’ll have to hand over some cash in order to watch it. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Paul vs. Silva live stream online.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva online in the U.S.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a Showtime pay-per-view, and you can grab your ticket and to stream it online in the U.S. through FITE.TV. The Paul vs. Silva PPV costs $60 and lets you watch the full fight card, not only the main event. You don’t need to need to sign up for a premium subscription to the Showtime or FITE.TV streaming platforms in order to watch it, either — you only have to pony up the cash for your pay-per-view ticket.

Even if you’re not acquainted with the world of YouTube entertainers, chances are good that you’ve heard of Jake Paul. The YouTuber and internet star has not been without his share of controversy, and in recent years, some of that has come from his pursuit of a professional boxing career. So far, the entertainer has racked up five professional wins in the ring, but none of them have been against other professional boxers — mostly entertainers and MMA fighters. That changes with this matchup.

Anderson Silva is the first of Paul’s opponents to have some boxing victories under his belt. The Brazilian, 47, is best-known for his illustrious MMA career in which he racked up 34 wins and 11 losses. The former UFC Middleweight Champion has some boxing experience as well, and currently holds a professional record of three wins and one defeat. He fought two bouts in 2021, one against boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and another against MMA veteran Tito Ortiz, winning both. Silva is also physically larger than MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Paul’s last two opponents. All of this is to say that this fight will likely be the hardest test of Jake Paul’s boxing skills yet.

So far, the YouTuber has drawn some criticism (or at least skepticism) for his boxing career considering that he has not faced any professional boxers yet. If he scores a clear victory over Silver, some of those voices might quiet down a bit. There are four other fights taking place on the main card of Paul vs. Silva, one of which features Uriah Hall. Hall is another retired MMA fighter and UFC veteran, and actually issued Silva his last defeat in 2020 before the Brazilian was released from his UFC contract.

After signing up and grabbing your pay-per-view ticket through FITE.TV, you can get ready to watch the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream online starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Saturday.

