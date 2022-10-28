 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch the fight tomorrow

Lucas Coll
By

Tomorrow night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake “The Problem Child” Paul is entering the boxing ring. This time, the internet celebrity is facing his toughest challenge yet as he touches gloves with MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva. It’s sure to be an exciting night of boxing, but since it’s a pay-per-view event, you’ll have to hand over some cash in order to watch it. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Paul vs. Silva live stream online.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva online in the U.S.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is a Showtime pay-per-view, and you can grab your ticket and to stream it online in the U.S. through FITE.TV. The Paul vs. Silva PPV costs $60 and lets you watch the full fight card, not only the main event. You don’t need to need to sign up for a premium subscription to the Showtime or FITE.TV streaming platforms in order to watch it, either — you only have to pony up the cash for your pay-per-view ticket.

Even if you’re not acquainted with the world of YouTube entertainers, chances are good that you’ve heard of Jake Paul. The YouTuber and internet star has not been without his share of controversy, and in recent years, some of that has come from his pursuit of a professional boxing career. So far, the entertainer has racked up five professional wins in the ring, but none of them have been against other professional boxers — mostly entertainers and MMA fighters. That changes with this matchup.

Anderson Silva is the first of Paul’s opponents to have some boxing victories under his belt. The Brazilian, 47, is best-known for his illustrious MMA career in which he racked up 34 wins and 11 losses. The former UFC Middleweight Champion has some boxing experience as well, and currently holds a professional record of three wins and one defeat. He fought two bouts in 2021, one against boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and another against MMA veteran Tito Ortiz, winning both. Silva is also physically larger than MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Paul’s last two opponents. All of this is to say that this fight will likely be the hardest test of Jake Paul’s boxing skills yet.

So far, the YouTuber has drawn some criticism (or at least skepticism) for his boxing career considering that he has not faced any professional boxers yet. If he scores a clear victory over Silver, some of those voices might quiet down a bit. There are four other fights taking place on the main card of Paul vs. Silva, one of which features Uriah Hall. Hall is another retired MMA fighter and UFC veteran, and actually issued Silva his last defeat in 2020 before the Brazilian was released from his UFC contract.

After signing up and grabbing your pay-per-view ticket through FITE.TV, you can get ready to watch the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream online starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Saturday.

Editors' Recommendations

When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Air date and how to watch
when is floyd mayweather vs logan paul fight 2020
How to watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia stream online with FITE.TV
Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia Featured
How to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. livestream online with Fite.tv
how to watch mike tyson vs roy jones jr online november 28 2020
How to watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson livestream online with Fite.tv
how to watch jake paul vs nate robinson tyson versus jones boxing p
Is Henry Cavill’s return as Superman a good thing?
Superman gazes in the distance in an image from Henry Cavill's Instagram.
Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for Peacock’s Poker Face
Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face.
What’s new on Paramount+ in November 2022
Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King.
The Peripheral producers on William Gibson, season 2, and Amazon’s Fallout show
Chloe Grace Moretz wears a strange machine on her head in a scene from The Peripheral.
The best TV crime dramas to stream now on HBO Max
True Detective promo art featuring Detectives Harty and Cohle.
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
A still from the movie Zombie Flesh Eaters, showing a zombie.
The best Batman movies and shows on HBO Max
Batman standing with Gotham and the Red Hood looming overhead.
Peacock’s The Calling trailer depicts spiritual detective at a crossroads
Four detectives stand around a table and talk in a scene from The Calling.
Hulu with Live TV: plans, price, channels, bundles and more
Hulu app icon on Roku.