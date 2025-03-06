 Skip to main content
Who will direct the next James Bond? Christopher Nolan, Edward Berger top list

By
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die.
MGM

James Bond now belongs to Amazon.

On February 20, Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of Bond from longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the espionage franchise and form a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights.

With control over the franchise, expect Amazon to begin searching for the next actor to play Bond. Amazon also must find the right filmmaker to helm Bond 26. Sometimes, the most obvious choice is the right choice, and that’s Christopher Nolan.

According to The Wrap, Nolan remains the “top choice and the perfect filmmaker” to tackle the next Bond movie. Nolan has been rumored to the Bond franchise for over a decade. Nolan reportedly wanted to direct a Bond movie after 2020’s Tenet. However, Broccoli would not allow Nolan to have final cut, so he pivoted to making Oppenheimer, an invigorating drama that won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

“If Amazon wants to preserve the legacy, they should do everything possible to get Chris Nolan and wait for him as long as needed,” a movie producer told TheWrap.

If Amazon wants Nolan, they will have to wait until the British filmmaker finishes The Odyssey for Universal, which is currently filming and set for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026. Because Amazon must hit a home run with their first Bond movie, Amazon waiting for Nolan to finish The Odyssey before tackling Bond 26 is a safe assumption.

James Bond Musical Tribute at 97th Oscars (2025) | Doja Cat, LISA, RAYE

Conclave director Edward Berger is another name associated with 007. While speaking to Variety, Berger admitted his interest in making a Bond movie. However, that was before Wilson and Broccoli handed the creative reins to Amazon.

Per Gambling.com, Steve McQueen (-150) has the best odds to direct Bond, followed by Berger (+150). Nolan (+400) is not too far behind Berger.

Don’t expect Osgood Perkins to venture into the Bond universe. During a Reddit AMA, a user asked Perkins if he would ever direct a Bond movie, to which he emphatically said, “No, because f*** Jeff Bezos.”

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
