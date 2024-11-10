 Skip to main content
All 41 seasons of ‘Jeopardy!’ are finally coming to streaming

games ai benchmark chess jeopardy go ibm watson
IBM/Youtube

One of the longest-running game shows on TV is finally coming to streaming. Jeopardy!, all 41 seasons of it, are headed to streaming in early 2025, host Ken Jennings announced. The US Sun has reported that the show will most likely come to either Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. The reporting comes from a recent taping, where Jennings answered a behind-the-scenes question about whether the show was headed to streaming. “It is happening, indeed,” he apparently said.

Demand for some sort of on-demand way to watch Jeopardy! has been rising since the show’s dedicated Pluto TV channel disappeared in July of 2024. While reruns are still available on various Pluto TV channels, the entire show has not been made available on any streaming service.

In addition to its debut on streaming, Jeopardy! is also expanding outside of the flagship series. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 4, 2024, and will be the first Jeopardy! series that is made specifically for a streaming service. The series will be hosted by Saturday Night Live writer and Weekend Update host Colin Jost, and it will be a twist to the usual Jeopardy! formula.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! will feature teams of three contestants who compete in a range of categories, from alternative rock to Broadway, in the usual question-as-answer format. The show’s grand prize will apparently be $300,000.

While Jeopardy! is headed to streaming, we still don’t know exactly where or when. In the meantime, though, we can check out Pop Culture Jeopardy! which seems like an intelligent franchise expansion.

