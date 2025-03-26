Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver will headline The Dealer for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has a reputation for lining up star-driven TV series, and its latest pickup is no exception. Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver are reportedly set to star in The Dealer, a new drama for Apple TV+.

According to Deadline, The Dealer received a straight-to-series order after Apple TV+ outbid offers from rival studios and streamers. The series is about an aspiring super gallerist (Chastain), who is about to get an education in “power, class, seduction and culture” in “the glittering world of the high-end art market.” Driver is set to play a “gifted and unnerving artist,” who has a “tangled relationship” with Chastain’s character.

The Dealer will actually be Chastain’s second Apple TV+ original series. She’s already set to star in and produce The Savant, an upcoming miniseries about a woman who infiltrates online hate groups. Chastain previously starred in HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage miniseries and she won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her title role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Some of her other notable credits include Interstellar, The Martian, Molly’s Game, The Help, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Driver has largely stayed away from television since his memorable supporting role on HBO’s Girls. In features, he portrayed Kylo Ren, one of the main villains of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Driver was also an Oscar-nominee for his roles in Marriage Story and BlacKkKlansman. One of the actor’s most recent films was Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola’s big-budget passion project that failed to garner much interest from moviegoers during its release last year.