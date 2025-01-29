John Oliver is dead-but-not-dead in trailer for new Last Week Tonight season

HBO has just released a trailer (above) for the new season of Last Week Tonight, which begins on February 16.

With President Trump’s new administration now firmly embedded in the White House, Oliver and his writing team should have plenty of material to get their teeth into over the coming months.

If previous seasons of the award-winning show are anything to go by, each episode will focus on one main topic — often a political or social issue — with Oliver delivering sharp analysis with humor, an occasional avalanche of swear words, and occasionally a very serious look on his face. In fact, it’s his knack for blending satirical humor with meaningful critique that’s made Last Week Tonight — now approaching its 12th season — such a hit.

“With the challenges ahead, it feels like we need his voice more than ever,” the narrator says at the start of the trailer. “Which is why it’s so painful to announce, John Oliver is no longer with us. Everyone at HBO is devastated at the loss of such as important voice.”

But before the anti-Olivers out there have a chance to crack open the champagne, the narrator corrects himself: “Actually, hold on, sorry. Apparently he’s not dead. He just looks that way.”

Oliver is, in fact, very much alive, and ready “to ask hard questions,” as well as “deliver hard truths.”

Last Week Tonight continued its Emmy-winning streak last fall with its ninth straight win in a major category, a testament the effort that goes into making the long-running show. Accepting the award, Oliver thanked HBO “for not canceling us over the last decade,” adding, “That was never a guarantee. I appreciate it.”

