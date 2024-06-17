 Skip to main content
Jordan Peele shares release date for his next movie

By
oscars-get-out-jordan-peele
Mark Ralston / Getty Images

Jordan Peele has revealed the release date for his next movie. On X (formerly Twitter), Peele tweeted a picture with the date “10-23-26,” which is when his upcoming directorial effort will debut.

No plot details have been revealed. It will be released by Universal, which signed Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions to a first-look deal in May 2017. It was originally scheduled for a December 25, 2024, release. However, Universal pulled the film from its release calendar because of the Hollywood work stoppages in 2023.

The new film marks Peele’s fourth directorial feature. Peele’s directorial debut came in 2017 with Get Out. Written by Peele, Get Out followed Chris, a black photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) traveling to the home of his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) family. During the visit, Chris discovers the family’s sinister secret, which puts his life in danger. Get Out was a cultural phenomenon, grossing over $255 million on a $4.5 million budget. Get Out was met with universal acclaim, with Peele winning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Peele’s next film was 2019’s Usa horror movie centered around a family (Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex) attacked by masked doppelgängers. Though not as critically acclaimed as Get OutUs still did excellent business, grossing over $256 million on a budget of $20 million. Peele’s most recent movie, Nope, premiered in 2022 and examined unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in California. Nope garnered positive reviews for its sci-fi premise and Peele’s direction on its way to grossing over $172 million.

Peele remains very active as a producer through his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Peele’s producing résumé includes BlacKkKlansman, Candyman, and Monkey Man. Peele is set to produce Him, a psychological horror film about football starring Marlon Wayans. Him is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
