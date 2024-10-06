Months after formally becoming the Democratic nominee for president and less than a month before election day, Kamala Harris will return to late-night television. The presidential candidate is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, October 8, and it will mark her seventh appearance on the show.

Colbert most recently interviewed Harris in March of 2023, and her first appearance was in 2018 when she was serving as a U.S. senator from California. Harris’s appearance on Colbert will come just a day after her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live. That will be the governor’s first appearance of any kind on a late-night talk show.

The late-night visits are just one small part of a broader push that the Harris-Walz ticket is making as they enter the final month of the campaign. They will appear together on CBS’s 60 Minutes, and Harris is also set to appear on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy. The show, which is hosted by Alex Cooper, was Spotify’s second-biggest show of 2023 and the most popular among women.

Harris sat for the interview on October 1, and the episode is set to drop on October 6. The combination of conventional interviews and appearances on podcasts and late-night talk shows represents a shift in strategy for the Democratic ticket, which is trying to reach voters who may not be tuning into more conventional channels. Colbert and Kimmel are both left-leaning hosts who have gone after Harris’s opponent, Donald Trump, at some point during the 2024 campaign season.