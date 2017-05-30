Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig steal the show in ‘Logan Lucky’ trailer

Why it matters to you Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh came out of retirement to make Logan Lucky, and the film features a very different role for James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

Any new movie from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is worth keeping an eye on, but the first trailer for his upcoming film Logan Lucky indicates it could be something particularly special.

A heist comedy with an all-star cast that includes Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and Daniel Craig (Skyfall), Logan Lucky is the three-time Oscar nominee’s first directorial project since 2013’s Side Effects and Behind the Candelabra. The film follows a pair of dimwitted brothers (played by Tatum and Driver) who attempt to pull off a massive robbery at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with some help from a bank robber (Craig) they break out of prison.

As with many of Soderbergh’s films, Logan Lucky has an impressive supporting cast of familiar faces, including Seth MacFarlane (A Million Ways to Die in the West), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Katie Holmes (Batman Begins), Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank also stars as a law-enforcement agent on the brothers’ case.

The film is the first screenwriting credit for Rebecca Blunt, and tells the story of a pair of unlucky brothers who hope to break their lifelong streak of misfortune by pulling off a heist at the Coca-Cola 600 race at North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day weekend. Soderbergh, who won an Oscar for directing 2000’s Traffic and was nominated two other times for Erin Brockovich that same year and in 1990 for penning the screenplay for Sex, Lies, and Videotape, came out of a highly publicized retirement from directing to get behind the camera for Logan Lucky.

Logan Lucky will also be the first credited role for Craig since his back-to-back James Bond portrayals in 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre.

Logan Lucky is scheduled to hit theaters August 18.