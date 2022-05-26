Lonely hearts need love in trailer for Mr. Malcolm’s List

Fans of Bridgerton, have we got a movie for you. Unlike Netflix’s hit period romance, you’ll actually have to go to a theater to enjoy Mr. Malcolm’s List. The film stars Freida Pinto as Selina Dalton, a young woman living in England during the 1800s. What Selina lacks in funds, she makes up for in wit, intelligence, and spirit. However, Selina’s life is changed when she accepts an offer from her friend, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton), to humiliate Jerimiah Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù).

In the first trailer, it quickly becomes clear that Selina should never have agreed to Julia’s plan. That dream of revenge was born out of Julia’s rejection and humiliation when Jerimiah claimed that she didn’t meet his list of requirements to be his bride. Selina was supposed to present herself as the perfect potential bride for Jerimiah, and then break his heart by claiming he was unsuitable for her list. The problem is that Jerimiah and Selina are clearly made for each other. But when the truth comes out, as it inevitably will, it could destroy their romance before it begins.

Here’s the synopsis for the film, courtesy of Bleecker Street:

“When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman …or the perfect hoax.”

Oliver Jackson-Cohen also stars in the film as Lord Cassidy, with Ashley Park as Gertie Covington, Theo James as Captain Henry Ossory, Divian Ladwa as John, and Sianad Gregory as Molly.

Emma Holly Jones directed Mr. Malcolm’s List from a screenplay by Suzanne Allain, who adapted her own novel of the same name for the film.

Bleecker Street will release Mr. Malcolm’s List in theaters on July 1.

