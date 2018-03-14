AMC will host the ultimate Marvel marathon before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Share

Marvel fans have a big event to look forward to on April 27, as it marks the opening of Avengers: Infinity War. Even before that special day, though, AMC Theatres will offer die-hard fans an equally special cinematic event. The cinema chain is hosting the ultimate Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon.

So far, the specifics of the event haven’t been revealed, but know that attendees can expect their mettle to be tested. Marathon participants will subject themselves to dozens of hours of Marvel adventures and superheroes. The screening is expected to include all of the franchise’s 18 films to date, which span a decade, from 2008’s Iron Man to 2018’s Black Panther.

News of the marathon came via a page on the AMC Theatres website, but as a company spokesperson told Digital Trends, it was a mockup page that was mistakenly made public. An official announcement is still forthcoming and may contain different information compared to early reports. Slash Film reports that the page put the marathon at 31 hours in duration, for example, but we suspect it will be even longer. By our math, it should take more than 38 hours to get through all 18 MCU movies that have been released to this point, which is substantially longer — the difference is roughly the length of a transatlantic flight.

Given that the official announcement has not yet been made, those of us brave enough to attend will have to wait to make plans. We have no doubt that fans will be up for the almost impossibly long screening. AMC hosted another major MCU marathon in 2015, screening the 10 movies that had been made prior to that point and then the 11th, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

An event like this ahead of Infinity War is fitting given that the film is expected to be a finale of sorts. It will be a good chance for fans to celebrate what Marvel has done to this point and close the chapter. We just hope everyone can stay awake through the many, many hours of entertainment.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27, and we expect the marathon to begin at least two days before that.