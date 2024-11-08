Mass Effect TV show in development at Amazon MGM Studios

After the success of Fallout, Amazon will head back to the well for another TV show based on a video game franchise.

According to Variety, a Mass Effect TV show is being developed at Amazon MGM Studios. Daniel Casey will write and executive produce the series. Casey is best known for penning F9, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Casey also wrote Kin and did uncredited rewrites on 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Plot details for the Mass Effect TV show are being kept under wraps. Karim Zreik of Cedar Tree Productions will executive produce alongside Ari Arad and Michael Gamble.

First released in 2007, Mass Effect is a sci-fi military video game franchise that depicts a futuristic war between humans and “Reapers,” an alien race of machines. Developed by BioWare, the first three games follow the protagonist, Commander Shepard, and their attempts to save humanity. EA now publishes the Mass Effect franchise’s games. The popularity of Mass Effect spawned several video games, comic books, and mobile games. An animated movie, Mass Effect: Paragon Lost, was released in 2012.

News of a Mass Effect series surfaced in 2021, with Amazon wanting to develop a TV series. Several attempts have been made for a live-action Mass Effect movie, to no avail.

Amazon’s recent track record with video game adaptations makes it a suitable place for a Mass Effect TV show. Fallout, a postapocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise, premiered in April to rave reviews and garnered 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The series surpassed 100 million viewers in October and will return for season 2.