Celebrate Mother’s Day with HBO, Max, and a lot of great movies and TV shows

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Baby Mama.
This Sunday, May 12, is Mother’s Day, making it the perfect time to look back and reflect on the mothers in our lives. It’s a special day for anyone whose parents are still with them, or even an occasion to celebrate between spouses and partners with children of their own. However you choose to mark the event, Max has shared a list of its top movies and TV shows for Mother’s Day.

Topping the list of Feel Good Comedies is Baby Mama, the 2008 film starring Saturday Night Live legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as a woman, Kate Holbrook, and her freewheeling surrogate, Angie Ostrowski, respectively. Almost all of the selections on that list deal with motherhood in some way. The only list here with only slight connections to the shared theme is Coming of Age Movies and TV. But look at that list this way: They’re just suggestions that you can watch with your mothers or your partners. It’s entirely up to you.

To make things easier for you, we’ve included direct links to every single movie and show on Max’s Mother’s Day list.

Related

Feel Good Comedies

TV Sitcom Moms

Documentaries

Coming of Age Movies & TV

Heartfelt Films

The best sci-fi movies on Max right now
Christian Bale in Terminator Salvation.

There were only two notable sci-fi additions to Max in April: Terminator Salvation and Source Code. Both are very good movies, but it's been clear for months that Max is coasting on its sci-fi lineup. It's not enough to just have great films to watch, especially if they're on loan from other studios with an expiration date at some point in the future. Once films like Alien, Avatar, and all of the classic Star Trek films leave, Max's sci-fi library is going to look pretty weak.

For now, we're just going to have to live with the available selection for the best sci-fi movies on Max. But we also added Escape From L.A. just to give you more than two options that weren't on this list last month. If you want to see the rest of the films, just keep scrolling down.

Read more
Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in May 2024
Jean Smart stands next to a caddy on a golf course in Hacks.

Hacks Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

April was a serious month for HBO and Max. The channel and streamer wrapped up season 2 of its excellent crime drama Tokyo Vice and premiered an unsettling political thriller, The Sympathizer, starring recent Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. In addition to those two shows, Max hosted the streaming debut of The Zone of Interest, one of the most unsettling and controversial Holocaust movies ever made.

Read more
Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week
Multiple actors as Mr. Blue, Green, Grey, & Brown discuss how to leave the subway tunnels in The Taking of Pelham 123.

Among the many frustrating things about the modern streaming landscape is that, in addition to not knowing what to watch, it's also difficult to know when you'll actually be able to see it. Although Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great movies, those movies come to the streamer and leave it seemingly at random because of complicated rights agreements that no regular person should ever care about or understand.

It can be hard to make sure you catch a great movie before it leaves, which is why you should definitely make time to watch The Taking of Pelham One Two Three before it leaves Prime Video at the end of April. The movie, which tells the story of a MTA train heist in 1970s New York, holds up remarkably well 50 years later. Here are three reasons you should check it out.
It's a perfectly paced heist movie
THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE (1974) | Official Trailer | MGM

Read more