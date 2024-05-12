Celebrate Mother’s Day with HBO, Max, and a lot of great movies and TV shows

This Sunday, May 12, is Mother’s Day, making it the perfect time to look back and reflect on the mothers in our lives. It’s a special day for anyone whose parents are still with them, or even an occasion to celebrate between spouses and partners with children of their own. However you choose to mark the event, Max has shared a list of its top movies and TV shows for Mother’s Day.
Topping the list of Feel Good Comedies is Baby Mama, the 2008 film starring Saturday Night Live legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as a woman, Kate Holbrook, and her freewheeling surrogate, Angie Ostrowski, respectively. Almost all of the selections on that list deal with motherhood in some way. The only list here with only slight connections to the shared theme is Coming of Age Movies and TV. But look at that list this way: They’re just suggestions that you can watch with your mothers or your partners. It’s entirely up to you.
To make things easier for you, we’ve included direct links to every single movie and show on Max’s Mother’s Day list.
Feel Good Comedies
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Barbie (2023)
- Beauty Shop (2005)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
- Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
- Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
- Father of the Bride (2022)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- Mother’s Day (2016)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
- Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)
- Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
- Sisters (2015)
- Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
TV Sitcom Moms
- Family Matters (1989)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)
- I’m Sorry (2017)
- Mike & Molly (2010)
- The Other Two (2023)
- Step by Step (1991)
- Young Sheldon (2022)
Documentaries
- The Beales of Grey Gardens (2006)
- Being Serena (HBO Original)
- Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer (HBO Original)
- Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (HBO Original)
- Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance (CNN Original)
- Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy (HBO Original)
- Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over (Max Original)
- Expecting Amy (Max Original)
- Family Is a Family Is a Family: A Rosie O’Donnell (HBO Original)
- The Fastest Woman on Earth (Max Original)
- Grey Gardens (1976)
- Ingrid Bergman In Her Own Words (2015)
- LFG (Max Original)
- Mama’s Boy (HBO Original)
- Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (HBO Original)
- Nuclear Family (HBO Original)
- Reign Of Superwomen (Max Original)
- Take Out with Lisa Ling (Max Original)
Coming of Age Movies & TV
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- Brooklyn (2015)
- Degrassi: The Next Generation
- A Different World
- Eighth Grade (2018)
- Election (1999)
- Fame (2009)
- Girls (HBO Original)
- Hoop Dreams (1994)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO Original)
- One Tree Hill
- Pretty Little Liars
- The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max Original)
- Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (B.A.: O Futuro Está Morto) (Max Original)
- Young Sheldon
Heartfelt Films
- Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
- Brie’s Bake Off Challenge (2022)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Color Purple (2023)
- The Farewell (2019)
- Philomena (2013)
- Real Women Have Curves (HBO Original)
- A Room with a View (1986)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- Unmothered (2021)
