Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up in Netflix’s Do Revenge

Blair Marnell
By

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes have made their names playing teenagers on Stranger Things and Riverdale, respectively. So it’s only fitting that between seasons of their hit shows that Netflix has teamed up the actresses behind Robin Buckley and Veronica Lodge for a new dark comedy, Do Revenge. This time, they’re playing high school students who make a pact to get revenge on each other’s enemies in order to escape suspicion.

If that sounds like Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, it’s not a coincidence. The film fully embraces that comparison, with considerably fewer murders.

Do Revenge | Official Trailer | Netflix

Unlike the theatrical Strangers on a Train or the novel that inspired it, neither Drea (Mendes) nor Eleanor (Hawke) is a murderous psychopath. They also seem to be fully engaged in helping each other get a little payback. As depicted in the trailer, Drea was once one of the most popular girls in her school until her “perfect” boyfriend betrayed her by sharing her topless pics with the entire student body. As for Eleanor, she is a young lesbian who was falsely accused of preying upon another girl at her school. With their own lives in shambles, Drea and Eleanor realize that they can achieve their retribution by working together.

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in Do Revenge.

Rish Shah also stars in the film as Russ Lee, with Austin Abrams as Max, Eliza Bennett as Jessica, Alisha Boe as Tara, Talia Ryder as Gabbi, Paris Berelc as Meghan, Jonathan Daviss as Elliot, Maia Reficco as Montana, and Ava Capri as Carissa. Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner has a supporting role in the movie as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing Do Revenge from a script she wrote with Celeste Ballard. Netflix will premiere Do Revenge on September 16.

