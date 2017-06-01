A killer is on the loose in first trailer for ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Why it matters to you One of the most acclaimed murder mysteries of all time is being brought to the big screen with one of the most star-studded casts Hollywood has to offer.

Foul deeds are afoot in the first trailer for Murder on the Orient Express, the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie’s acclaimed mystery novel of the same name.

Twentieth Century Fox released the trailer along with the announcement of a new website for the film at CluesAreEverywhere.com and the trailer offers an early peek at director Kenneth Branagh’s take on the famous story about a murder on a train that offers no shortage of potential killers.

Branagh both directs and stars in the film, portraying detective Hercule Poirot, the Belgian investigator who was a recurring character in many of Christie’s novels. The film has Poirot investigating a murder that occurs on a popular long-distance passenger train, which he soon discovers is full of people with reasons to want the victim dead.

Christie’s novel was first published in 1934 and is widely considered one of the greatest murder mystery stories ever created. The story was previously adapted for a 1974 film directed by Sidney Lumet that received six Academy Award nominations. Ingrid Bergman won the film’s sole Academy Award for her performance in a supporting role.

Along with Branagh in the lead role and director’s chair, Murder on the Orient Express features quite a few familiar faces. Among the cast members are Academy Award winner Penelope Cruz as Pilar Estravados, Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe as Gerhard Hardman, Academy Award winner Judi Dench as Princess Dragomiroff, Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Ratchett, and Academy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as Mrs. Hubbard. The cast is filled out by Josh Gad as Hector MacQueen, Derek Jacobi as Edward Masterman, Leslie Odom Jr. as Dr. Arbuthnot, and Daisy Ridley as Mary Debenham.

The screenplay for the film was penned by Alien: Covenant and Logan screenwriter Michael Green.

Murder on the Orient Express is scheduled to hit theaters November 10.