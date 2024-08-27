 Skip to main content
National Geographic expands YouTube with new series and fourth channel, Nat Geo en Español

Poster of National Geographic's new YouTube channel, Nat Geo en Español.
National Geographic

On Tuesday, National Geographic announced the evolution of its digital footprint with several additions to its social media channels, including YouTube. National Geographic has added a fourth YouTube Channel, Nat Geo en Español.

Nat Geo en Español allows Spanish-speaking subscribers to consume National Geographic’s award-winning content. The new channel will eventually host over 200 hours of Nat Geo’s culture, wildlife, and history content. Since July 10, Nat Geo en Español has accumulated 10.2 million views, 3.4 million watch hours, and 46,000 subscribers.

The new Nat Geo en Español joined National Geographic’s core YouTube page with Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Kids. The four channels combined have over 29 million subscribers.

“Growing our YouTube presence to include a dedicated Spanish-language channel is the latest example of how National Geographic as a brand is increasing engagement and visibility in the social space,” said Tulani André, vice president of social media at National Geographic. “Our new YouTube Originals, featuring young and diverse talent from across the globe, are also an impactful next step in this process. This launch is just the start of an exciting rollout planned throughout the remainder of the year.”

Besides Nat Geo en Español, Nat Geo YouTube is launching a new slate of original series. Azza and Zoc Do Earth, which premiered on August 6, stars Aaron “Azza” Grist and Luke “Zoc” Zocchi as two travelers searching for the secrets to living better and longer lives. The duo was featured in the Disney+ original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

The Crux, another new Nat Geo series, explores the world’s most elite climbers as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The behind-the-scenes footage brings viewers inside the minds of competitive climbers at the world’s highest stage. Featured climbers include Oriane Bertone, Toby Roberts, Janja Garnbrett, Alannah Yip, Jenya Kazbekova, and more. The first two episodes premiered last week, and the next two launch on August 29.

Another series on the way is Superskilled with Eva zu Beck. Premiering this fall, Eva zu Beck, an adventurer and YouTube storyteller, will travel around the world to find people with remarkable skills that push the limits of the human mind and body.

Visit Nat Geo’s YouTube for more information.

Topics
