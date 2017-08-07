Netflix acquires Millarworld, bringing indie comics to the streaming service

Why it matters to you Mark Millar is one of the best creators in comics and you will be able to watch original Netflix content based on this work.

Netflix announced it has acquired Millarworld, an independant comic book publisher, in the company’s first-ever acquisition. Millarworld was created by iconic comic book creator Mark Millar to serve as a publisher for his various projects created by Millar and his artist collaborators. Millar is best known for his Marvel series The Ultimates, and the best-selling “what if” alternative universe graphic novel, Red Sun, which tells the story of what would have happened if Superman had landed in Soviet Russia instead of the U.S. Similarly, the most recent X-Men movie, Logan, was based on Millar’s popular Old Man Logan comic series.

Netflix and Millarworld will be cooperating in bringing original films and TV series based on Millarworld characters and franchises to Netflix’s platform. No announcement has been made on which characters or stories will be getting adaptations. Many Millarworld properties have been turned into movies already, including Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Wanted, but other franchises like Starlight, Superior, and Reborn remain ripe for adaptation. Millar showed enthusiasm for the opportunity to bring his works to a new audience, saying, “I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.” While Netflix now owns Millarworld, the publisher will continue to operate and release original comic books and graphic novels.

The acquisition is a first for Netflix, but the move makes sense. As the streaming service market becomes increasingly crowded and diversified, Netflix’s special weapon has become original content. Most streaming services have their own exclusive original content but Netflix has dominated headlines and social media. With Millarworld, Netflix will be bolstering its library of of comic book-based series along with its highly successful Marvel series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the upcoming DThe Defenders and The Punisher series. However, unlike these Marvel-owned properties, Netflix will be able to create its own comic book-adapted works with full creative control.

We do not know when we will be hearing more about what original content this news will spawn, but we are looking forward to hearing more. While we wait, why not check out our list of the best Netflix original series, as well as everything we know about Netflix’s upcoming series, The Defenders.