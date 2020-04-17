  1. Movies & TV

Netflix makes Our Planet, other documentaries available for free on YouTube

By

Netflix is making a slew of its documentaries available for free on YouTube, including the popular David Attenborough-narrated nature documentary series Our Planet, to make educational resources available to children who can’t attend school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms,” Netflix said in a statement. “However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix U.S. YouTube channel. … We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world. ”

Our Planet is a followup to the hit series Planet Earth, showing the lives of animals as filmed in 50 different countries around the world. Produced in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, the series won two Emmys last year.

Our-Planet-Netflix
David Reid/Silverback/Netflix

In addition to Our Planet, other documentary series which are also available to stream for free include:

  • Abstract: The Art of Design, a showcase of prominent designers in which each episode focuses on a different field of design.
  • Babies, a series about developmental milestones during the first year of life.
  • Explained, a popular series of short explainers about topical issues created in partnership with Vox Media.

Several documentary films are available to view for free as well:

  • 13th, Ava DuVernay’s documentary about the U.S. constitutional amendment forbidding slavery, and how this applies to modern incarceration in the U.S.
  • Chasing Coral, about the challenges of documenting and recording the bleaching of the ocean’s coral reefs.
  • Knock Down the House, covering four women including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mounting grassroots campaigns during the 2018 midterm election.
  • Period. End of Sentence. a short about women in India fighting against stigma around menstruation.
  • The White Helmets, a short about the violence and political unrest in Syria in 2016.
  • Zion, the story of a young wrestler born without legs growing up in the foster care system.

You can find the full episodes and movies available to stream for free on the Netflix U.S. YouTube page. The videos also come with educational resources and Netflix says it will be making subtitles in various languages available through YouTube later this week.

This article is part of our continuing series, Entertainment in containment
Your couch is your new best friend. Might as well turn on the TV and embrace it! And now you don’t need to feel guilty for skipping social outings and wearing sweatpants until noon. You’re being responsible.
Netflix Expansion

Editors' Recommendations

Peacock: Everything we know about NBCUniversal’s streaming video service

Need online lessons for your kid? This site lets them Skype with a scientist

teacher livestreams lesson

The best shows on Apple TV+

Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson

The 50 best movies on Hulu right now

best movies on hulu wilderpeople final

Digital Trends Live: Secure your Zoom, Minecraft Update, Apple Watch Series 3

digital trends live episode 357 maxresdefault

Beat the boredom with a free Hulu (No Ads) subscription

which hulu option is right for you ad free

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, launches for Comcast subscribers

Wonder Woman 1984: Everything we know about the movie so far

Everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi confirms he’s working on Doctor Strange sequel — but is he directing?

The Mandalorian is getting a documentary series on Disney+

mandalorian episode 2 easter eggs secrets explained the s1e02 taking aim

The best HDTV antennas for 2020

Mohu Releaf Lifestyle shot

The best streaming devices for 2020

Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to change the language on Disney+

Bill and Ted Face the Music: Every excellent (and bogus) thing we know