Next Exit teaser is a tricky road trip to the afterlife

Today must be the day for road trip movies. Earlier, Prime Video released the trailer for its road trip film, Don’t Make Me Go. While that movie looks like a dramatic tearjerker, Next Exit is something else entirely. This is a story about two people who can’t wait to die. It’s not because they’re necessarily suicidal. Instead, they are eager to depart this world because a scientist has come forward with proof that she can track people as they journey into the afterlife.

The first teaser for Next Exit is quite brief, but we do get to see Karen Gillan as the scientist in question. Katie Parker portrays Rose, a woman who meets Teddy (Rahul Kohli). Both of them have made plans to end their lives and leave this world behind. However, they may have different reasons for their desire to shuffle off this mortal coil.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“When a research scientist makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose sees a way out and Teddy sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor’s contentious study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can’t outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way who force them to reckon with what is really driving them.”

Kohli’s former iZombie co-star, Rose McIver, also has a role in Next Exit alongside Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, and Nico Evers-Swindell.

Mali Elfman wrote and directed Next Exit, which will make its world premiere this Friday, June 10, at Tribeca Festival. Presumably, a theatrical release will follow, if one of the streaming services doesn’t sweep it up beforehand.

