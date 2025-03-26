Nick Frost in talks to play Hagrid in HBO’s Harry Potter series

HBO’s Harry Potter series has reportedly found its Hagrid. Nick Frost is said to be in negotiations to join the show as Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant groundskeeper at Hogwarts and one of the closest friends on campus to Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. The late Robbie Coltrane originated the role in the eight Harry Potter movies.

Deadline broke the story about Frost’s involvement with the show, but his deal has yet to be closed. Frost has had a long collaboration with Simon Pegg including the British sitcom Spaced, as well as the cult classic films Shawn of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Paul, and The World’s End. Some of his other credits include Attack the Block, Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, and Fighting with My Family. Frost has also guest starred on Doctor Who and he will have a role in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

While HBO has yet to reveal which young actors will portray Harry, Hermione, and Ron on the show, some of the adult cast members are already known. John Lithgow recently confirmed that he’s stepping into the role of Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts and Harry’s mentor.

Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu have also reportedly been cast as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape, respectively. Unlike Lithgow, neither McTeer nor Essiedu have confirmed their new roles.

For now, there’s no definitive word about who will play Harry’s nemesis, Voldemort. Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort in the films, has suggested Cillian Murphy should be successor.

Harry Potter is expected to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.