 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Nosferatu could’ve been great, but this one fatal flaw ruins it

By
A man looks at a hand in "Nosferatu."
Universal Pictures

The 2024 movie year ended on a high note. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa brought in the kids while adults sampled more mature fare like A Complete Unknown and Babygirl. Almost every movie overperformed at the box office, but there was one film out of them all that surprised everyone: Nosferatu. Robert Eggers’ dark take on the classic Dracula story isn’t your typical Christmas fare, but it appealed to enough lapsed goths and film geeks to make over $50 million (and counting).

It helps that the movie received acclaim from critics and audiences alike. But amid all the praise for the film, there are a few people who didn’t like it so much. I’m one of those people. As a longtime fan of the vampire horror subgenre, I was looking forward to Nosferatu and thought Eggers was the right director to update it for 2024. But as the credits rolled, I was left feeling underwhelmed. Nosferatu could’ve been great, but it had one big flaw that ruined it for me: Nosferatu himself, Count Orlok.

Recommended Videos

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 2024 version of Nosferatu.

Related

What worked before can work again

A vampire stands on a ship in Nosferatu.
Kino

Let me explain by taking a brief trip back to the past — 1922, to be exact. That was when the original Nosferatu premiered in the Netherlands and soon became a film classic. Subtitled A Symphony of Horror, F.W. Murnau’s unauthorized take on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula introduced the world to Count Orlok (Max Schreck), a rodent-like vampiric creature who brings chaos and death to a tiny German village.

The film’s signature image is of Orlok feeding off a young woman’s neck and looking up, his gaze finally resting on the movie audience who is watching him. In his thirst for blood, he realizes he’s been tricked by his victim; the sun is rising, and he is about to die. It’s a stunning visual and look that’s inexorably tied to the movie, and helped make it one of the few silent movies to leave a lasting impression on a mass audience.

Flash forward to 1979, and German auteur and occasional Star Wars actor Werner Herzog made Nosferatu the Vampyre, a masterful remake that added color, sound, and a foreboding sense of dread that made it vastly different from Murnau’s original. This time around, good doesn’t triumph over evil in the end; instead, it merely mutates into a different form without anyone realizing it.

Klaus Kinski as Count Dracula looking to the distance in Nosferatu the Vampyre.
20th Century Studios

Herzog had the balls to change things up to suit the film culture of the late 1970s, which favored downbeat endings and a willingness to show more violence and bloodshed than before. But the one thing he didn’t change was the look of Orlok. Now played by Klaus Kinski, Orlok looks pretty much the same: bald head, long nails and teeth, and pale, hairless skin.

Like the diseased vermin he brings with him everywhere he goes, he’s a rat who preys on what’s good and innocent, which is embodied in the film’s heroine, Ellen. Orlok’s look is what makes Nosferatu Nosferatu; otherwise, he’s just another Dracula ripoff, one who is less threatening, less imposing, and less memorable than all the others. Herzog knew what worked before could work again; what he changed instead was the plot, which had gotten moldy, and the visual language of the story, which needed a modern update.

Eggers’s vampire lacks bite

Lily-Rose Depp floats in front of billowing window curtains in "Nosferatu."
Focus Features

So why on earth did Eggers change the one thing that sets Nosferatu apart from other films? In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he did extensive research into vampire folklore to get his Orlok as close to reality as possible.

“The question then became, ‘What does a dead Transylvanian nobleman look like?’ That means this complex Hungarian costume with very long sleeves, strange high-heeled shoes and a furry hat. It also means a mustache. No matter what, there’s no way this guy can’t have a mustache. Try to find a Transylvanian person who’s of age who can grow a mustache that doesn’t have a mustache. It’s part of the culture. If you don’t want to bother Googling, think of Vlad the Impaler. Even Bram Stoker had the sense to give Dracula a mustache in the book.”

OK, that’s great, but the Orlok the director of The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman ultimately delivers isn’t nearly as scary as what Murnau and Herzog came up with; in fact, he’s not scary at all. It’s a big problem in a vampire picture when your main villain isn’t intimidating so much as he’s disappointing. Saddled with a ridiculous handlebar mustache straight out of a 1970s coke-fueled disco party and milky blue eyes that make him look like a White Walker from Game of Thrones, this Orlok feels anonymous and toothless. He could be any movie monster, and that takes away from what makes Nosferatu so special.

A vampire looks at the camera in Nosferatu.
Focus Features

The execution of this updated look also leaves a lot to be desired. Orlok’s actor, Bill Skarsgård, is unrecognizable under all the layers of makeup and prosthetics. Why hire him if you can’t tell who he is or, more importantly, allow him to show us what he’s capable of? After all, Skarsgård has experience creating a supernatural monster while wearing plenty of makeup. His Pennywise in the It movies was effectively creepy and evil; his killer clown was different from Tim Curry’s iconic version in the 1990 ABC miniseries, yet still retained the same sinister spirit.

Pennywise the clown holds a red balloon.
Brooke Palmer / Warner Bros.

That’s not the case with his Orlok, though. When he’s not cloaked in shadows or smoke from nearby chimney fires, he comes across less as a character who actually exists and more like a special effect that’s been clumsily put together. That’s especially true in the film’s final image, which has Orlok, now fully exposed and dead due to the morning sun, lying on top of a dying Ellen. Eggers at last shows us Orlok in all of his rotted corpse glory, but the effect is muted because you get the sense that what you’re looking at isn’t a creature at all. Instead, it’s just a pile of makeup, rubber, and other materials, lying on top of an actress who just gave a full-bodied, deeply unsettling performance.

A woman lays on the ground at night in Nosferatu.
Focus Features

What was meant to be a poetic image of two enemies locked in an eternal embrace instead becomes a visual that shows off the movie’s special effects budget. I doubt that’s what Eggers intended, but that’s what I left with as the movie ended.

If ain’t broke, don’t mess with it

A woman screams as a hand grasps her neck in Nosferatu.
Focus Features

Look, I’m not advocating that Eggers, or any filmmaker for that matter, shouldn’t change it up when remaking classic stories or movies. But change is only good when it’s for the better, not to simply do it because no else has done it before, and the director’s new take on Orlok’s appearance just doesn’t work. It robs Nosferatu of its antagonist’s distinctness, it’s disturbing iconography that’s echoed throughout the horror genre for nearly a century, and replaces it with a mustached villain who never really comes alive (pardon the pun) as a truly menacing vampire.

Will Eggers’s Orlok replace the versions that came before it? I don’t think so, and that’s why the movie just doesn’t reach the heights of its predecessors or any of the other great vampire movies like Tod Browning’s Dracula, the Hammer versions with Christopher Lee, or 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

When I reflect on 2024’s Nosferatu, I think of Francis Ford Coppola’s frenzied, lush, and erotic take on Dracula, and I can’t help but compare the two. Both movies used real vampire lore to inform and update their vampiric big bads, emphasized the sexual undertones present in their heroines’ fascination with their undead adversaries, and utilized detailed costumes and elaborate makeup to put their own unique stamp on their villains.

Mina sits beside Dracula in Bram Stoker's Dracula.
Sony

The difference between them is that Coppola never lost sight of what made Dracula so scary and, in the end, so pitiful. In his quest for realism, and desire to separate himself from previous versions of Nosferatu, Eggers failed to retain the one thing that made Orlok so memorable all those years ago and so terrifying even today.

Nosferatu is playing in theaters nationwide.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason Struss joined Digital Trends in 2022 and has never lived to regret it. He is the current Section Editor of the…
5 great comedy movies to watch on New Year’s Day
Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts stare at each other outside a door.

Because 2024 was a leap year, it took us a full 366 days to reach 2025. But we're here now, and it's time to laugh with the five great comedy movies to watch on New Year's Day 2025.

The first day of January also means that new movies are available to watch on the various streamers, and our selections below include two films that arrived on the first. Rest assured, all five of these comedy movies are going to be waiting for you as soon as 2025 begins, and they run the gamut from action comedy to horror comedy, with a little romance, folk music, and zany humor along the way.

Read more
5 underrated movies to watch on New Year’s Day
Three warriors battle in The Northman.

By any definition, 2024 was a long year. And the extra day from the Leap Year didn't help. Thankfully, you can get 2025 started on the right foot by staying home to catch a few films that flew under the radar during their original release and their digital afterlife.

Our picks for the five underrated movies to watch on New Year's Day are admittedly a little action-heavy. But there's also a superhero spoof, a thrilling crime drama, and a chilling horror title to add a little variety to the following selections.

Read more
3 great Paramount+ movies to watch on New Year’s Day
Tom Cruise smiles while wearing shades in Risky Business.

Happy New Year! While today could be a chance to celebrate, many of us would rather recover on our couches after a night of festivities. Hopefully, you have some time off to fire up a streaming service and watch a few movies. What streaming service should you use? Could we interest you in Paramount+?

Paramount+ is the home of several notable franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Transformers, Star Trek, A Quiet Place, and Top Gun. That's only the beginning, as more content finds a home on this streamer. If you need something to watch, try one of these movies, including a delightful rom-com, a coming-of-age movie with a Hollywood icon, and a legacy sequel.

Read more