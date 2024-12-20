Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review: a dark, electrifying sequel Score Details “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 delivers a dark, satisfying film in a franchise still catching up with itself.” Pros Shadow's character and relationship to Maria and Sonic

Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey's performances

Spectacular visuals and action scenes Cons Some forced dialogue

Awkward puns and pop culture references

Rushed plot points

Paramount’s Sonic film franchise has reached an electrifying new high with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Directed by returning filmmaker Jeff Fowler, this sequel follows Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they face off against a fan-favorite villain. Shadow the Hedgehog, who awakens from his 50-year slumber, breaks out of his secret government prison to exact vengeance on humanity for the death of his best friend, Maria. This time around, Sonic delivers twice as much Jim Carrey, with the actor playing not one, but two Dr. Robotniks, upping the ante for this long-awaited threequel.

Fowler and his team knew expectations were high for Shadow’s first film, and they clearly did their homework as they sought to satisfy fans of the source material. Though the film had to take some creative liberties, it still faithfully adapts Shadow’s tragic origins for the big screen, presenting a refreshingly darker story than its more family-friendly predecessors. The film also features a balanced amount of fan service as it delivers several Easter eggs from the Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog video games. Is this the height of cinema? No. But it delivers all the colorful, mindless fun you’d expect from an anthropomorphic hedgehog whose quick wit is only matched by his fast feet.

Sonic 3 benefits from this one key addition

Naturally, one of the film’s biggest assets is Shadow himself. Keanu Reeves’s role as the vengeful hedgehog fits the actor like a glove, given the character’s strong similarities to John Wick. Reeves imbues his performance with enough anger and brooding to invoke fear of and sympathy for Shadow’s character. Despite his brutal nature, Shadow makes it clear in the film that he doesn’t want to hurt anyone, but feels compelled to do so, having lived with nothing but revenge for decades. On top of that, Shadow’s scenes with Maria, played by rising star Alyla Browne (Furiosa), lend a tragic gravity to his story, making him a well-rounded character who easily steals the show.

At the same time, the movie adds to the drama as it draws parallels between Shadow’s and Sonic’s stories. Though Tom takes the backseat for most of the movie, his loving relationship with Sonic shows how much of an impact he has on the blue hedgehog’s character, making him Sonic’s Maria. But when Shadow nearly kills Tom, Sonic lets his anger drive him to pursue vengeance, showing how alike these two aliens really are. Simply put, Shadow truly embodies Sonic’s dark side in this film, making their rivalry more engaging than what was seen in the video games.

Double the Carrey, double the fun

Carrey delivers a spectacular dual performance as the zany Ivo Robotnik and his even more sinister grandfather. While the film ratchets up the wackiness with two Jim Carreys, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 adds greater depth to Ivo’s character. Ivo makes it clear how neglected he was growing up without a loving family, and now he think he’s finally found what he was looking for with his grandfather.

But when he feels used and betrayed by his evil grandfather, Ivo becomes more than just another mustache-twirling villain.

A feast for the eyes

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also deserves recognition for its visuals, as the franchise delivers more incredible CGI to bring Sonic and his anthropomorphic pals to life. This threequel’s VFX presents some stellar action scenes, particularly the colorful, high-speed fights between Sonic and Shadow. The best of them all is undoubtedly when Sonic and Shadow go god mode with the Chaos Emeralds, battling across the Earth in a fight that looks straight out of Dragon Ball Z.

This film is indeed the darkest and overall best film in the Sonic trilogy. However, it squeezes in more than its fair share of humor and pop culture references, fluctuating between delivering clever quips and corny puns that are too much for even a kids’ movie. Likewise, the story tends to fall back on rushed plot points and dialogue that can sound repetitive and forced. At times, it sounds like Sonic and the cast are hurrying to get from one point to the next without a smooth, natural transition.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 3 worth seeing?

But those are minor quibbles. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is easily the best of the trilogy, and it could’ve ended the film series on a high note. Of course, it still lays the groundwork for more sequels and spinoffs, particularly the recently announced fourth Sonic film. At some point, this franchise will exhaust itself, but for now, it remains as golden as the rings Sonic collects so eagerly.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sets a higher bar for this acclaimed franchise, and whatever comes after it should continue to build upon its strengths and make up for its shortcomings with its dialogue and story. Keanu’s Shadow and the two Carreys make this Sonic adventure a trip worth taking.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now playing in theaters.