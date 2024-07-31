Le Golf National will be the host of the men’s golf tournament at the 2024 Olympics, which get underway today. Xander Schauffele takes aim at back-to-back gold medals after winning in Tokyo, and with compatriots Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa joining him, there’s a good chance that the United States adds to its medal tally this weekend.

In the United States, you can watch every day of the tournament on either Golf Channel or Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know:

Men’s golf tournament schedule at the 2024 Summer Olympics

August 1: Round 1, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

August 1 Round 1, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

August 2: Round 2, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

August 2 Round 2, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

August 3: Round 3, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

August 3 Round 3, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

August 4: Round 4, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

August 4 Round 4, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

Is there a free Olympics Men’s Golf live stream?

The Golf Channel is available on Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, all of which come with a free trial. That means you can sign up for any of them, watch the entire men’s golf tournament and then cancel your subscription before you have to pay anything.

Moreover, all three of these live-TV streaming services include NBC (live in most markets), USA Network and E!, which is all of the channels that will televise the Olympics.

Watch Olympics Men’s Golf on Peacock

Normally, we’d suggest Peacock as the top option for any sort of Olympics live stream. That’s because it includes every sport and every moment at the Olympics, allowing you to watch whatever event you want from Paris for just $8 per month.

In this case, though, all of the men’s golf tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel, so if you only care about watching this specific event for free, then one of Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream will be the better option since they offer a free trial while Peacock does not.

If you want to watch as much of the Olympics as possible, however, then Peacock is the clear way to go. And for only $8, it’s an incredible value.

Watch the Olympics Men’s Golf live stream from abroad

Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are all US-only options. However, if you’re outside of the country, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your location and connect to a digital server in the US. This gets you around geo-restrictions, allowing you to stream US-only content even if you’re abroad.

NordVPN is our recommendation, as it’s fast, safe, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Or, if you’d like to research some other options, we’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals that you can take a look at.