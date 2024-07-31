 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Men’s Golf in the Olympics: Full schedule

By

Le Golf National will be the host of the men’s golf tournament at the 2024 Olympics, which get underway today. Xander Schauffele takes aim at back-to-back gold medals after winning in Tokyo, and with compatriots Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa joining him, there’s a good chance that the United States adds to its medal tally this weekend.

In the United States, you can watch every day of the tournament on either Golf Channel or Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know:

Men’s golf tournament schedule at the 2024 Summer Olympics

  • August 1: Round 1, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock
  • August 1 Round 1, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock
  • August 2: Round 2, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock
  • August 2 Round 2, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock
  • August 3: Round 3, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock
  • August 3 Round 3, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock
  • August 4: Round 4, Part 1, 3:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock
  • August 4 Round 4, Part 2, 7:00 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, Peacock

Is there a free Olympics Men’s Golf live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Golf Channel is available on Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, all of which come with a free trial. That means you can sign up for any of them, watch the entire men’s golf tournament and then cancel your subscription before you have to pay anything.

Moreover, all three of these live-TV streaming services include NBC (live in most markets), USA Network and E!, which is all of the channels that will televise the Olympics.

Watch Olympics Men’s Golf on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

Normally, we’d suggest Peacock as the top option for any sort of Olympics live stream. That’s because it includes every sport and every moment at the Olympics, allowing you to watch whatever event you want from Paris for just $8 per month.

In this case, though, all of the men’s golf tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel, so if you only care about watching this specific event for free, then one of Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream will be the better option since they offer a free trial while Peacock does not.

If you want to watch as much of the Olympics as possible, however, then Peacock is the clear way to go. And for only $8, it’s an incredible value.

Watch the Olympics Men’s Golf live stream from abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are all US-only options. However, if you’re outside of the country, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your location and connect to a digital server in the US. This gets you around geo-restrictions, allowing you to stream US-only content even if you’re abroad.

NordVPN is our recommendation, as it’s fast, safe, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Or, if you’d like to research some other options, we’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals that you can take a look at.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
UEFA Euro 2024 live stream: Can you watch the championship for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

With each progressive match at Euro 2024, things only seem to get more captivating. We've already seen two thrilling quarterfinals, as Spain took down hosts Germany in extra time, while France ousted Portugal via penalties, and the action should continue to intensify as we get closer to the July 14 final in Berlin.

In the United States, all remaining Euro 2024 matches will be televised on Fox. Fortunately, if you don't have cable, there are a lot of different ways you can watch a live stream of all the action for free or cheap:
Upcoming Euro 2024 matches

Read more
Copa America 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

We're into the quarterfinals at Copa America 2024. It appears we're on a collision course for a repeat of the 2021 final between Argentina and Brazil, but there are still some remaining contenders that will certainly have something to say about that. It's been an exhilarating tournament thus far, but as we near the final in Miami on July 14, things are only set to get better.

In the United States, all the remaining matches will be televised in English on either Fox or Fox Sports 1, and in Spanish on TUDN and Univision. But if you don't have cable, we've found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of Copa America 2024.
Upcoming Copa America 2024 matches

Read more
Wimbledon 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?
The grounds of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The tennis world once again turns its attention to the All England Club over the next two weeks, as the top players in the game compete at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. On the men's side, No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz is back to defend his title, while seven-time winner Novak Djokovic is questionable as he recovers from knee surgery. For the women, none of the top three seeds -- Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryne Sabalenka -- have won here before, while No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova returns after her historic win last year.

In the United States, Wimbledon will be televised daily -- mostly on ESPN, though ESPN2 and ABC will also have some coverage. But if you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the tournament for free or cheap.
Is there a free Wimbledon 2024 live stream?

Read more