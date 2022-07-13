Orphan: First Kill’s new trailer reveals Esther’s origin

This summer, Esther’s back. Well, sort of. The deceptively youthful face who launched numerous memes made her debut in Orphan, the 2009 thriller starring Isabelle Fuhrman in the starring role. Despite her childlike appearance, Esther is both a cold-blooded killer and a fully adult woman whose body suffers from hypopituitarism.

Esther was 33 in the original film, and Fuhrman is only 25, which means she’s still young enough to portray Esther in the new prequel film, Orphan: First Kill. As you can see in the trailer below, First Kill may be a bit of a misnomer. Esther already seems to be very well-acquainted with the art of murder.

The original film established that Esther’s real name was Leena Klammer. But the prequel’s trailer reveals how she acquired the name Esther. That was the name of the late daughter of Richard (Rossif Sutherland) and Katie Mauerova (Julia Stiles). Someone has presented Esther to the Mauerovas as their long-lost daughter. And while the couple is initially overjoyed, Esther seems unwilling or unable to maintain the facade for long. When Katie begins to doubt Esther’s identity, her “daughter” takes a few violent turns.

Here’s the official description from Paramount:

“Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous ‘child’ at any cost.”

Kennedy Irwin also stars in the movie as Young Esther, while also providing Fuhrman a more convincing body double as the older Esther. The rest of the cast includes Matthew Finlan as Gunnar Mauerova, Morgan Giraudet as James Klammer, Hiro Kanagawa as Donnan, Jade Michael as Madison, and Samantha Walkes as Dr. Sager.

Orphan: First Kill was directed by William Brent Bell from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. The story was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alex Mace. Paramount will give Orphan: First Kill a limited theatrical release on August 19, the same day it will premiere on Paramount+.

