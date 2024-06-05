Get a month of Paramount+ for $5 with this Sling TV deal

Paramount+, which offers a long list of original series and blockbuster movies for you to watch on your smart TV, is available from Sling TV deals for only $5 for your first month instead of $10. This add-on for your Sling TV subscription won’t stay this cheap for long though — in fact, there’s a chance that the $5 discount will disappear as soon as tomorrow. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this reduced price, you’re going to have to sign up for it immediately.

Why you should sign up for Paramount+

Paramount+, as an add-on for your Sling TV subscription, will also allow you to access shows and movies from Showtime. Some of the popular original series from the network include Mayor of Kingston, Halo, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For June, new movies that have been added to the service include 10 Cloverfield Lane, American Beauty, Galaxy Quest, and Shutter Island. If you want something more from Sling TY beyond live TV programs, signing up for Paramount+ will give you a massive library of content for the whole family to consume.

For those who haven’t subscribed to Sling TV yet, there are two options — Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each with their own set of channels, for only $20 on your first month, for savings of $20 on their regular price of $40. Sling Orange includes Disney Channel and ESPN, while Sling Blue includes Fox and MSNBC. Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services because of the flexibility that it offers for your plan, and the option to add Paramount+ for a minimal fee is a great example of that. if you haven’t already done so.

Sling TV subscribers, don’t miss this chance at your first month of Paramount+ for only $5 instead of $10, as the network also grants access to Showtime content. You’re going to have to be quick in signing up for the offer because we’re not sure until when it will remain available. If you haven’t signed up for a Sling TV plan yet, the $5 discount on the Paramount+ add-on may be the push that you need, so act fast to be able to enjoy all the savings.

