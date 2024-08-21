Paramount Plus just dropped to 50% off for the NFL season

Football season is now upon us, which means you’ll be seeing streaming packages-galore from some of the top entertainment platforms. In fact, Paramount Plus is gearing up to onboard a bunch of new subscribers, and it’s got everything to do with an exciting promo the streamer is offering:

As part of Paramount’s “thank you” to American football fans, a new Paramount Plus subscription is 50% off when you sign up before September 6. With this discount in effect, you can expect to pay $30 per year for Paramount, or $2.50 per month.

This promotion is available to new Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. We also have a list of other Paramount Plus deals for you to peruse.

Why you should sign up for Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is home to a massive library of movies, shows, and platform exclusives, with the collection made up of Paramount and CBS titles, as well as Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon. You’ll be able to download the Paramount Plus app on just about any mobile device, smart TV, or streaming device, and football fans are in for a treat: Not only will you be able to stream your local team’s game every week, but you’ll also be able to tune in for the NFL on the CBS 4:25 live window.

Paramount Plus hosts other sports content too, including American basketball, cricket, golf, and soccer. While the Essential plan grants you access to a lot of Paramount Plus content, the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription gives you additional benefits; including access to Paramount Plus’s entire library, ad-free playback, and offline downloads for mobile devices. Both the Essential and Showtime plans also come with one free week of service.

Paramount Plus will allow you to cancel your subscription at any time, and there are no hidden fees built into your monthly or annual billing. If you’ve been thinking of expanding your streaming media net, there’s never been a better time to sign up for something new. Save 50% on a new Paramount Plus subscription when you sign up before September 6.

We also recommend looking at some of the best TV deals and best soundbar deals we found this week. After all, you’ll want some impressive AV components to experience your new Paramount Plus plan with!