5 great Pedro Pascal movies to stream

Few actors have had a run quite like the one that Pedro Pascal is on right now. The actor, who rose to fame on Game of Thrones and has since become a dominant presence in both film and television, is starring in three movies this summer, including Fantastic Four: First Steps, Materialists, and Eddington. He’s also coming off of the second season of The Last of Us, which means you’ve had just an insane number of opportunities to watch him on screen.

If you’re hungry for more, though, we’ve got you covered with five older movies from Pascal that are all available to stream now:

Gladiator II (2024)

Although Pascal is not the lead of Gladiator II, he plays a central role in the film as a Roman general who is secretly working to take down the corrupt emperors that he publicly serves. Here, Pascal gets a chance to play an upright hero, and it’s a part he fills well.

He’s a perfect counterpoint to Paul Mescal’s more selfish Lucius, who spends most of the movie convinced that he’s after personal vengeance. Although it can’t live up to the original, Gladiator II is boosted by Pascal’s presence.

You can watch Gladiator II on Paramount Plus.

The Wild Robot (2023)

If there’s a running theme on this list, Pascal is always more than willing to play second fiddle. Here, he’s doing it in a vocal performance, playing the closest animal companion of the titular robot, a conniving fox who ultimately partners with her to raise a runty goose.

The Wild Robot is Lupita Nyong’o’s show, but Pascal is both funny and moving as a fox who keeps having to convince himself that he doesn’t actually care about anything besides himself.

You can watch The Wild Robot on Netflix.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

There’s a little too much going on in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but every scene that Pascal and Nicolas Cage share together is golden. The film follows Cage as he’s recruited to infiltrate the compound of one of his biggest fans, who also happens to be the head of a criminal empire.

Pascal plays the head of that empire and spends most of the movie telling Cage how much he loves his movies. It’s a hilarious, utterly winning performance that has to be charming enough to convince Cage that this guy might not be so bad after all.

You can watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Amazon Prime Video.

Triple Frontier (2019)

One of the great dudes-rock movies of the past decade, Triple Frontier tells the story of a group of former special operations operatives who reunite to plan a master heist after finding that their home lives are at a dead end.

As they undertake the mission, things don’t go according to plan, leading to predictably terrible results. Pascal is just one member of a crew that also includes Oscar Isaac and Ben Affleck, but he stands out as an actor with an incredible amount of natural presence.

You can watch Triple Frontier on Netflix.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Pascal only has a single scene in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, but it’s one of the best scenes in an incredible movie. The movie focuses on a Black woman who is dealing with the aftermath of her partner’s arrest even while preparing for the arrival of their first child.

Pascal shares his scene with Regina King, who plays the main character’s mother. As she goes to him to plead for help for her son-in-law, they share an intimate, heartbreaking exchange that reveals the depths to which Pascal can go, even with limited screen time.

You can watch If Beale Street Could Talk on Plex.