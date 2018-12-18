Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘A League Of Their Own’ and ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall has died

Rick Marshall
By
penny marshall death 3

Penny Marshall, who rose to fame in the long-running sitcom Laverne and Shirley and later directed popular films such as A League Of Their Own and Big, has died at age 75.

A spokesperson for Marshall’s family indicated that complications from diabetes were the cause of the actress and filmmaker’s death, according to The Washington Post.

The first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million domestically — 1988’s body-swapping Tom Hanks comedy Big — Marshall paved the way for female filmmakers in an industry with a well-documented bias against female directors.

Marshall was born in October 1943 and first gained audiences’ attention with her portrayal of Laverne DeFazio in the popular sitcom Happy Days, created by her brother Garry Marshall. Her debut as Laverne alongside actress Cindy Williams as Shirley Feeney was so well-received by fans that their characters were given their own spin-off show, Laverne and Shirley.

penny marshall death 1

Over the course of its eight-season run, Laverne and Shirley earned multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, chronicling the titular pair’s adventures while sharing an apartment and working together at a Milwaukee beer-bottling plant. By the time its third season aired, Lavern and Shirley was the most-watched American television show in production, and Marshall was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.

After Laverne and Shirley ended its run, Marshall moved to the other side of the camera and parlayed her success as an actress into directing feature-length films.

Marshall’s directorial debut, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, premiered in 1986 and cast Whoopie Goldberg as a bank data analyst who becomes caught up with a British spy’s attempts to evade the KGB while trapped in a foreign country. The modest success of that film led her to direct Big, which went on to earn more than $115 million in U.S. theaters and received two Academy Award nominations — one for Hanks’ performance and one for the film’s screenplay.

penny marshall death 2

The success of Big put Marshall in the spotlight, and she went on to make a long list of well-received films, including 1990’s Oscar-nominated drama Awakenings with Robin Williams and Robert De Niro, 1994’s Renaissance Man with Danny DeVito, and 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife with Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston.

One of Marshall’s most popular films, however, would turn out to be 1992’s A League of Their Own, which offered a fictionalized story about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during the 1940s. The female-led cast featured Madonna, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, and Rosie O’Donnell, with Hanks playing a supporting role as the manager of a rag-tag team of women baseball players. The film earned more than $108 million and remains the highest-grossing baseball movie of all time.

Marshall’s most recent projects include directing an upcoming biopic of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, as well as an appearance on the re-imagined The Odd Couple series for CBS in 2016. Marshall’s long career includes more than 70 acting credits and 15 directing credits, along with a long list of awards and other accolades that honor her contributions to television and film, and her role as a trail-blazing female filmmaker in Hollywood.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What's new on Hulu and what's leaving in January 2019
worst movie sequels jaws 3d
Movies & TV

Why ruin a good thing? These are some of the worst movie sequels ever made

A sequel that doesn't compare to the original film isn't worth making, right? Unfortunately, this is Hollywood we're talking about. We've picked out 12 films which will go down as some of the worst follow-ups ever made.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Visual Effects VFX
Movies & TV

How VFX magic conjured the fantastic beasts of ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’

Visual effects studio Rodeo FX and VFX supervisor Arnaud Brisebois explain how the colorful creatures and amazing cityscapes were created for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new movie trailers godzilla king of the monsters
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Godzilla,’ Brightburn,’ ‘Triple Frontier,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's the first trailers for Brightburn and Triple Frontier, among other previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream roma featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma, ‘Sabrina’ special

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Alfonso Cuaron's new film Roma, Jim Henson's classic fantasy The Dark Crystal, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
weekend box office results spider man into the verse 01
Business

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ breaks records, ‘Mortal Engines’ sputters

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse webbed up a winning weekend as the top movie in theaters, earning $35.4 million and setting a new record for animated features premiering in December.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon deals fire tablet tv remote products
Deals

Amazon Fire Deals: Tablets, TVs, and TV controllers in stock and ready to ship

Last-minute shoppers, and anyone seeking good deals on Amazon Fire products, are in luck. There's still time to order Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and Fire media players, Fire CVRs, and Alexa-voice-compatible Fire remotes for Christmas delivery.
Posted By Bruce Brown
aquaman review 15
Movies & TV

Move over Superman, Aquaman is here to save DC's live-action cinema universe

DC Comics' aquatic superhero Aquaman finally gets his solo feature with Jason Momoa in the title role, and director James Wan's adventure manages to avoid feeling waterlogged while offering up some amazing visuals and intense action.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (January 2019)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in December 2018 and January 2019, from new original series to classic…
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to endangered cats

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix the twilight zone
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Twilight Zone’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
sorry to bother you trailer 1 2018 movieclips trailers poster for 5973763145001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu killing eve
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Killing Eve'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall