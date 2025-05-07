Poker Face season 2 review: Quirkier, sillier, funnier Score Details “The stakes are raised in Poker Face season 2 with an even more incredible guest cast list, quirkier scenarios, and creative storytelling, all led by Natasha Lyonne's magnetic energy.” Pros Quirky and light in tone

Natasha Lyonne is back for the second season of the Peacock series Poker Face. The inverted detective stories, delivered in the same manner popularized by Columbo, continue with the same formulaic, case-of-the-week style for season 2. Lyonne’s Charlie is on the run from a mafia boss intrigued by her special talent as a human lie detector. Excited to live like a nomad while evading the mob, Charlie roams across America, lands odd jobs, meets peculiar people, and coincidentally gets caught up in a murder every time.

A crime comedy-drama procedural with a twist and an incredible list of guest stars (even more so than in season 1), Poker Face is a delightful watch. Created by Rian Johnson, best known for the Knives Out movies, the look and tone are reminiscent of his other work. Lyonne puts her signature stamp on the series, creating a special murder mystery sauce that flat-out works.

Charlie’s cases are even more ridiculous this season

Charlie isn’t a detective, but she keeps finding a way to insert herself into the middle of family drama, co-worker rivalries, and school bullies. With any other lead character, it might be impossible to believe that this person would befriend people everywhere she goes (we’ll give a pass to the whole repeated murder thing). But Charlie has a unique personality. She’s a serial optimist who approaches every person and every situation with a smile. Her ego-free attitude and genuine interest in knowing more about her surroundings instinctively draw people toward her. It happens again and again.

Charlie also has no trouble finding work as a parking lot attendant, a haunted house mummy, an apple picker, a zoo employee, and a ball girl for the local baseball team. Every situation starts off positively, with Charlie getting into her groove. Like clockwork, someone within her orbit is murdered. She could easily duck away and stay out of the drama. But her uncontrollable ability to call people out on their bullshit results in Charlie’s conscience not allowing her to morally ignore facts that don’t add up or someone who is clearly hiding something. Charlie is a model amateur detective with a strong moral compass and a deep desire to do the right thing.

Season 2 is even better than season 1

Poker Face season 2 is like season 1 in its formulaic style. The first third of every episode presents the case and the killer, and the final two-thirds show how Charlie plays into the story and eventually identifies the killer. But season 2 is sillier and more lighthearted. Some episodes poke fun at stereotypes, common movie tropes, and even popular internet memes.

The puzzles Charlie pieces together in this season are varied, involving people, animals, and, yes, even kids. The methods of murder are unlike anything you’ve seen in season one, even more far-fetched and downright ridiculous. While every episode has a dead body, the situations aren’t as cut and dry as in season 1.

The characters continue to be over-the-top, cartoonish, and absurd. Think Kumail Nanjiani plays an energy drink-addicted Florida detective with a blonde mullet and a pet alligator. Rhea Perlman is a menacing mafia boss, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith depicts a meathead gym owner. Cynthia Erivo even plays multiple characters in one episode, showing she really can do it all.

Lyonne is admittedly not everyone’s cup of tea. She has a certain style — a tough Bronx girl persona — that she turns on and off. But there’s something magnetic about her on-screen energy. You can understand why people are drawn to the character and want to be her friend. Even when Charlie is talking to no one in particular and muttering words under her breath, you can’t help but chuckle at her quick wit and sarcasm. I laughed out loud on several occasions throughout the season — episode six, where she runs into a “demon child,” is a highlight.

This season, Charlie takes more of a backseat to the many guest stars in hilarious roles. Along with those mentioned, Poker Face season 2 features Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Carol Kane, David Alan Grier, Gaby Hoffman, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Ritter, John Cho, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Simon Helberg, Taylor Schilling, and more. The guest cast list is like reading the call sheet for a big Hollywood event, and each actor’s unique flavor melds beautifully opposite Lyonne’s.

The exploration of Charlie

The latter half of the episodes (up to episode 10) are arguably weaker than the first half, but they drive the narrative forward when it comes to Charlie’s personal growth. In each place, she learns something new about herself and explores avenues she didn’t in season 1, including having her first on-screen romantic encounter. Coming into her own, Charlie is learning to live with her gift, even if it gets in the way from time to time. OK, a lot of the time. But we finally get to see a bit more of who Charlie is, not just what she can do.

Still, Charlie remains the same raspy-voiced, bitingly funny, charming young woman who isn’t afraid to stick her nose where it doesn’t belong, try anything once, and use her gift of being able to sniff out lies for good. She’s roaming the U.S., going nowhere and everywhere fast. You’ll love going along for the ride and getting to know the eclectic mix of people she meets along the way. Even though there’s satisfying closure at the end of every episode of the feel-good show, you’ll be excited to keep going and see what Charlie’s next adventure will be. Who will die, how, and why? Where will Charlie end up next?

The first three episodes of Poker Face season 2 premiere Thursday, May 8, on Peacock, followed by new episodes weekly. Digital Trends was given early access to the first 10 episodes of the 12-episode season.