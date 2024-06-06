 Skip to main content
Royals vs Guardians live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals close out their three-game series today. Tanner Bibee will start for the hosts, while the Royals counter with Daniel Lynch IV.

The game starts at 1:10 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals markets) and Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians markets), and everywhere else on MLB Network (or MLB Network Alternate depending on your location). Fortunately, if you don’t have cable and you want to stream MLB games, you can watch a live stream of the Royals vs Guardians via one of the following options.

Watch the Royals vs Guardians Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t carry local sports networks, so if you’re in an area where you want to watch the game on Bally Sports, you’ll need to check out the next section. However, we’re listing Sling here first because it’s the cheapest live-TV streaming service with MLB Network, and it’s the only streaming service that has the MLB Network Alternate channel.

In order to get MLB Network and the MLB Network Alternate channel, you’ll need the “Sports Extra” add-on, which can be included with either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Whichever one you choose, it doesn’t come with a free trial but is currently on sale for just $31 for your first month, which makes it by far the most cost effective live-TV streaming service with MLB Network. If you go with the “Sling Orange” option, you can also stream the NBA playoffs and stream the NHL playoffs.

Is There a Free Royals vs Guardians Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo (“Pro” plus “Sports Lite” bundle to watch the game) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” package or above) may be more expensive long-term options than Sling, but they both come with a free trial–seven days for Fubo, and five for DirecTV Stream.

Moreover, both include MLB Network and the Bally Sports regional networks in local markets, making them the only streaming services to offer those channels. As such, if you live in the Guardians or Royals markets, and if the game is blacked out on MLB Network in your area, then Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the only ways you can watch a live stream of the game without a cable subscription.

Watch the Royals vs Guardians Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

All of the streaming services we just mentioned are US-only, but you can get around that issue if you use a virtual private network (VPN). By using a VPN, you can hide your location and connect to a digital server in the United States, allowing you to access US-only content even if you’re abroad.

NordVPN is our top choice–it’s reliable, fast and has a bunch of really nice features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it out risk-free, or you can check out our list of the best VPN services or best VPN deals for some other choices.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
