Scarlett Johansson shares disappointing update on Black Widow and Marvel

By
Scarlett Johansson points a gun.
Jay Maidment / Marvel Studios

It’s time to say goodbye to Natasha Romanoff. At least, that’s what Scarlett Johansson wants Marvel fans to do.

In an interview with InStyle, Johansson addressed Black Widow’s status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natasha famously died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when she sacrificed herself to obtain the Soul Stone. Despite the character’s death, fans still believe Natasha could somehow return. Johansson is now setting the record straight.

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. OK?” Johansson said. “They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

After Endgame, Johansson reprised her MCU role in 2021 for Black Widow. However, the Black Widow prequel movie remains Johansson’s last appearance in Marvel.

While Johansson confirmed Natasha’s death, the character could appear again, especially with the existence of variants and the multiverse. Look at Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña. Gamora died in Avengers: Infinity War. However, the 2014 variant of Gamora reappeared in Avengers: Endgame and then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel Studios' Black Widow | Official Trailer

The MCU is also building toward 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. These films could feature 60 or so MCU characters, so it’s entirely possible that Johansson’s Black Widow could be one of the returning faces. Even if Johansson does return, it will be clouded in secrecy like most Marvel storylines.

For now, Johansson will focus on fighting dinosaurs as the star of Jurassic World Rebirth, opening in theaters on July 2, 2025.

