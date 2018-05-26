Final Sharknado film has time travel, Nazis, dinosaurs, and Noah’s Ark

Share

SyFy has announced an end to its campy cult Sharknado franchise with The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time premiering on August 19. As the title implies, this installment will be about time travel, as intrepid hero Fin (Ian Ziering) tries to undo all the havoc he has wrought since the first movie in 2013.

As you may recall from the end of the last film Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Fin was left alone wandering the Earth after a global sharkopalypse. Bloody Disgusting revealed some plot details for the upcoming adventure back in February: “All is lost, or is it? Fin unlocks the time-traveling power of the Sharknadoes in order to save the world and resurrect his family. In his quest, Fin fights Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and even takes a ride on Noah’s Ark. This time, it’s not how to stop the sharknados, it’s when.”

Series regulars Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo, and Vivica A. Fox will be along for the ride, which is helmed by veteran Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante. According to Geek Tyrant, guest stars this time around will include Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, La Toya Jackson, Dee Snider, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Alaska, and Darrell Hammond.

The series has always embraced its cheesy effects and low production values, but later entries in the franchise have attracted cameos from a variety of celebrities and public figures such as Mark Cuban, Ann Coulter, Jerry Springer, Wayne Newton, Gary Busey, and David Hasselhoff. The first Sharknado in 2013 became a social media sensation, and the sequel Sharknado 2: The Second One pulled in 3.9 million total viewers, according to TV Line. Since then we’ve been treated to Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens but viewership has steadily declined, dropping to 1.89 million for last year’s installment.

SyFy will celebrate the premiere with a week of themed programming appropriately dubbed Sharknado Week. Along with all five movies in the series, you can enjoy cinematic masterpieces such as Nightmare Shark, 6-Headed Shark Attack, and Deep Blue Sea 2.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time will premiere on SyFy on Sunday, August 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, so set your DVRs accordingly.