 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Mark Wahlberg’s Shooter is the best action movie you’ve never seen

Blair Marnell
By

In 2007, director Antoine Fuqua adapted Stephen Hunter’s novel Point of Impac, as Shooter, an action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as Bob Lee Swagger. After his successful career as a Marine sniper comes to an abrupt and tragic end, Swagger is burned out and living the quiet life when he is convinced to come out of retirement to protect the president from an assassination attempt. However, this turns out to be an elaborate trap to frame Swagger for a very real assassination.

While Swagger is outmaneuvered, he’s rarely outgunned. But even Swagger needs help to dig himself out of this hole, which is why he turns to FBI agent Nick Memphis (Michael Peña) to help clear his name. Swagger is also forced to seek out Sarah Fenn (Kate Mara), the widow of his former partner in the Marines. Unfortunately, once Sarah becomes involved, her life is endangered as well.

Recommended Videos

Although the film is 16 years old, Shooter has held up remarkably well for its age. Here, we share three reasons why you should watch Shooter.

Mark Wahlberg makes a great action hero

Mark Wahlberg in Shooter.

Shooter wasn’t Wahlberg’s first action movie, nor even his first movie in the lead role. But this is the first time that he truly became an action hero on-screen. Wahlberg’s Swagger is a supremely capable Marine sniper, but he isn’t Superman; instead, he’s fallible and human. Early in the film, Swagger lets himself get blinded by patriotism before ultimately being framed for an assassination. Over the course of the story, Swagger’s injuries also visibly slow him down. That goes a long way toward making him sympathetic and relatable.

Of course, Swagger is also a great warrior despite the odds against him or the injuries that he suffers along the way. Almost anyone else would crumble under the magnitude of the forces against him. But not Swagger. He’ll fight fire with fire.

Licensed to thrill

Michael Pena and Mark Wahlberg in Shooter.

Shooter is a post-Bourne and post-Bond action thriller. And while it never reaches the heights of those films, it has some absolutely stunning action sequences. The opening of the movie is particularly impressive, as Swagger and his spotter, Corporal Donnie Fenn (Lane Garrison), find themselves left alone in the midst of a deadly firefight. It’s an intense scene that establishes Swagger’s unique skill set, while also raising the stakes when he is ultimately the only one who gets to go home.

Fuqua keeps piling things on for Swagger once he’s been framed, and the story has a lot of truly exciting action. It’s not always the best-written movie, but it is very entertaining.

Danny Glover is a badass in it

Danny Glover in Shooter.

This may be Wahlberg’s movie, but Shooter‘s best performance belongs to Danny Glover for his turn as Col. Isaac Johnson. He’s the guy who convinces Swagger to come out of seclusion to ostensibly protect the president from an assassination attempt. Of course, this is simply a prelude to framing Swagger for an actual assassination. Because Glover was such a beloved action hero in his own right in the Lethal Weapon films and Predator 2, it’s actually surprising to see him fully embrace a villainous character. And he does it with aplomb.

Johnson is the kind of bad guy that you just love to see because you know that he’s going to pay the price for it eventually. Spoiler alert: The movie will not let you down in that regard.

Shooter is now streaming on Showtime.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
This 2013 Hugh Jackman movie is popular on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Prisoners

Just like the recent streaming hit Missing, which first came to theaters, Prisoners is enjoying a second life now that it's available to stream on Netflix. The movie, which tells the story of a father who begins to spiral after his six-year-old daughter and her friend go missing, is a chilling tale that feels firmly grounded in the many true stories that it likely drew from. Although Prisoners is undoubtedly bleak, many viewers are attracted to it partly because of its great cast and partly because it's so well-made.

The movie was not an enormous hit in theaters, but its popularity on Netflix has many people wondering why it might be worth a watch. Here are three reasons why the Jake Gyllenhaal/Hugh Jackman-led Prisoners might be worth a watch:
The direction is top-notch
Prisoners - Official Trailer 1 [HD]

Read more
All the DC Easter eggs in The Flash movie
Michael Keaton's Batman sits in front of two versions of Barry Allen in The Flash.

At long last, after years of delays, DC's time-traveling blockbuster, The Flash, has reached theaters. When Barry Allen runs back in time to prevent his mother's murder, he ends up in a drastically different timeline without any heroes to protect the world from General Zod's invasion.

Given that the Flash travels the Multiverse and teams up with Michael Keaton's iconic version of Batman, this superhero film features an extraordinary number of Easter eggs that should give comic book fans a field day. To make it easier for viewers, here's a breakdown of all the DC references found in the Scarlet Speedster's first solo film.

Read more
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (June 2023)
The three hosts from The Grand Tour standing by a car, one with a helmet on in a scene from The Grand Tour: Eurocrash on Amazon Prime.

There are always new shows coming to Amazon as well as popular shows returning with new seasons. This week, you can check out season 2 of The Lake as well as a special edition of The Grand Tour called The Grand Tour: Eurocrash. Plenty of content on Amazon requires a secondary channel add-on, but there are lots of shows you can watch with just a base Prime subscription. The two aforementioned ones, both Amazon originals, fall into that category. But there's lots more, too.

Not sure where to start? We have you covered with this comprehensive list of the best shows on Amazon Prime right now. All the titles on this list can be viewed with just a base Amazon Prime subscription, and they'll all be worth your while whether you're looking to dive into an old show that has been around for years or want to check out something brand new.

Read more