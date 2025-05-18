Like Murderbot? Here are 3 more sci-fi shows to watch

Apple TV+ appears to have another critical success on its hands. Murderbot, which stars Alexander Skarsgard as a sentient robot who is trying to hide his sentience, is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews and is being praised for its sharp, funny tone.

If you like Murderbot and are looking for other shows that scratch the same itch, we’ve got you covered. We pulled together this list of three sci-fi shows like Murderbot that are worth watching.

Mrs. Davis (2023)

If you’d like to watch something that establishes a similar whimsical tone as Murderbot, then Mrs. Davis is a good place to start. The series follows a former nun who decides to take on an artificial intelligence that is taking over the world. After striking a deal with artificial intelligence, she’s sent on a wild and sometimes confusing journey into a world of resistance and secret societies.

Anchored by a remarkable central performance from Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis is wild and ambitious in ways that few shows manage to be. In an era where AI has become increasingly prevalent in the world around us, Mrs. Davis feels more relevant than ever.

You can watch Mrs. Davis on Peacock.

Silo (2023-)

It’s admittedly much more serious than Murderbot, but Silo builds the same kind of expansive and interesting world as that show. It’s riveting in its own right. The series is set inside of a silo where 10,000 people live. Although they have been led to believe that the world outside is decimated or unsafe, some people begin to believe that the entire world around them is nothing more than a lie.

As the leaders of the silo try to maintain order, they face a populace that is becoming more and more restless and is looking around for someone to blame. Rebecca Ferguson is brilliant at the center of this series, and the show knows how to maintain intrigue as its plot unfolds.

You can watch Silo on Apple TV+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022-)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds exists to remind you just how fun Star Trek can be. The series, which is technically a prequel to the original show, follows the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds and travel the galaxy. Starring Anson Mount, the show has exactly the right combination of silliness and stakes, and, above all else, the show knows how to create stories that are fun to watch.

Murderbot’s sense of humor is undeniably a little bit darker than Strange New Worlds, but if you’re looking for something with some whimsy, Star Trek has you covered.

You can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+.