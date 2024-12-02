 Skip to main content
Smile 2 streaming release date announced at Paramount+

By
A singer screams in Smile 2.
Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ is adding some horror to the holiday season. Smile 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting Tuesday, December 3.

The announcement could not come at a better time. In honor of Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering discounts on the Essential plan and Paramount+ with Showtime. Both plans only cost $3 per month for the first two months. Starting in the third month, Essential, the ad-supported plan, moves to $8 per month, and Paramount+ with Showtime, the commercial-free tier, increases to $13 per month. This special deal ends on December 4.

Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott as Skye Riley, a pop superstar about to set off on a world tour. However, Skye crosses paths with the Smile Entity, the evil curse that causes people to unleash sinister grins. With the smiles come death, sometimes in the most brutal fashion. Skye’s life spirals out of control, and the only way to survive is to confront her past trauma or face the deadly consequences.

Besides Scott, Smile 2 stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson.

We have news that&#39;ll make you smile 😈 #Smile2 arrives on #ParamountPlus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YIDA6GotAL

&mdash; Paramount+ (@paramountplus) December 2, 2024

Smile 2 was written, directed, and produced by Parker Finn, the architect behind 2022’s Smile. Producers include Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Parker Finn, and Robert Salerno.

Released in October 2024, Smile 2 finished first at the domestic box office with an opening weekend haul of $23 million. To date, Smile 2 has grossed over $137 million against a $28 million budget. In a two-star review, Digital Trends’ Alex Welch wrote, “Smile 2 hits higher highs than its 2022 predecessor, but it ultimately does little more or better than its smaller parent film.”

Smile 2 is also available to rent or purchase on digital services.

