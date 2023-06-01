Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a big, bold, ambitious film. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse not only reaches the same visual and narrative heights as its predecessor but blasts past them — delivering a stylistic experience that is as overwhelming as it is rejuvenating. In case that wasn’t enough, Across the Spider-Verse also ends in a way that may be exciting to some and confounding to others, but is guaranteed to start discussions among everyone who sees it.

Along the way, Across the Spider-Verse packs in more than a few surprises, but do the film’s numerous shocking moments include a scene or two during its end credits? Here’s what viewers should know heading into the blockbuster’s release this week.

Is there a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

No, a post-credits scene is not included at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In what will likely come as a surprise to many, the film finishes with a “to be continued…” comic book panel, and then it lets its credits roll in a more or less uninterrupted fashion. As a matter of fact, the closest thing Across the Spider-Verse has to a post-credits scene is a title card that pops up halfway through its end credits, which announces, “Miles Morales will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is already set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, which means viewers will have to wait a little less than a year to see the second half of Across the Spider-Verse’s dramatic story. Those same viewers don’t have to worry about sitting through the end credits for Across the Spider-Verse if they don’t want to, though. If you choose to duck out once the film cuts to black, you won’t miss anything.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.

