 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

Alex Welch
By
Miles Morales soars through the air in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a big, bold, ambitious film. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse not only reaches the same visual and narrative heights as its predecessor but blasts past them — delivering a stylistic experience that is as overwhelming as it is rejuvenating. In case that wasn’t enough, Across the Spider-Verse also ends in a way that may be exciting to some and confounding to others, but is guaranteed to start discussions among everyone who sees it.

Along the way, Across the Spider-Verse packs in more than a few surprises, but do the film’s numerous shocking moments include a scene or two during its end credits? Here’s what viewers should know heading into the blockbuster’s release this week.

Recommended Videos

Is there a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales falls through a multiverse portal in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Sony Pictures Animation

No, a post-credits scene is not included at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In what will likely come as a surprise to many, the film finishes with a “to be continued…” comic book panel, and then it lets its credits roll in a more or less uninterrupted fashion. As a matter of fact, the closest thing Across the Spider-Verse has to a post-credits scene is a title card that pops up halfway through its end credits, which announces, “Miles Morales will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is already set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, which means viewers will have to wait a little less than a year to see the second half of Across the Spider-Verse’s dramatic story. Those same viewers don’t have to worry about sitting through the end credits for Across the Spider-Verse if they don’t want to, though. If you choose to duck out once the film cuts to black, you won’t miss anything.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
Miles Morales faces new dilemma in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer
Two teens hang upside in a scene from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became a groundbreaking achievement in animation due to its stunning visuals, adventurous storytelling, and fresh take on the superhero genre. Five years later, Miles Morales is set to make his highly anticipated return to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Sony has just released a trailer for the film.

In the trailer, Miles (Shameik Moore) returns to Brooklyn and reunites with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld). While traveling across the multiverse, Miles meets new, interesting Spider-People. However, when the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) threatens the entire multiverse, the Spider-People disagree on how to handle the situation. This leads to an epic showdown as Miles battles the other Spider-People toward the end of the trailer.

Read more
Batman Beyond deserves a ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ animated movie
Terry McGinnis as Batman in promo art for the Batman Beyond animated series.

DC Comics launched its DC Animated Universe to emphatic success with the early '90s phenomenon that was Batman: The Animated Series, and it also sowed the seeds for the universe's most inventive spin on the brooding hero. On top of creating arguably the most quintessential Batman project ever, it paved the way for other characters within the DC Universe to get their time in the spotlight. The most unexpected hit, however, was arguably Batman Beyond. This show and the concept behind it seemed to come out of nowhere, but it became an acclaimed classic nonetheless.

For the time, it's amazing how well the animated show did considering the ambitious choice to take Bruce Wayne out of the mantle and have someone else don the cape and cowl as the series' protagonist instead. But despite how beloved it quickly became, Batman Beyond has yet to receive a new adaptation outside of the comics, yet, the lucrative success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has left the blueprint wide open since 2018.
The animated classic few people know about

Read more
Sony sets new date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In 2018, Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse struck a chord with audiences on its way to critical and box-office success, as well as an eventual Oscar win for Best Animated Movie. Last year, Sony announced that the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1, would arrive on October 7, 2022. But fans are going to have to wait another eight months to see it. Via Deadline, Sony Pictures has shuffled several release dates ahead of next week's CinemaCon. And Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now slated to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

While Across the Spider-Verse no longer has "Part 1" in its name, it is still a two-part movie. Now, the sequel also has a release date. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2 will arrive March 29, 2024. Sony didn't offer a reason for the delays, but animated films are sometimes more complex to create than live-action movies, so this could simply be a case of giving the animators more time to refine the sequels.

Read more