In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became a groundbreaking achievement in animation due to its stunning visuals, adventurous storytelling, and fresh take on the superhero genre. Five years later, Miles Morales is set to make his highly anticipated return to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Sony has just released a trailer for the film.

In the trailer, Miles (Shameik Moore) returns to Brooklyn and reunites with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld). While traveling across the multiverse, Miles meets new, interesting Spider-People. However, when the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) threatens the entire multiverse, the Spider-People disagree on how to handle the situation. This leads to an epic showdown as Miles battles the other Spider-People toward the end of the trailer.

Reprising their roles from the first Spider-Verse film will be Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis. New voices include Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Shea Whigham, and Daniel Kaluuya. Jorma Taccone, who voiced the Green Goblin in the previous film, will now voice the Vulture.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Lord and Miller, along with the team of Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film for their work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The third film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to arrive on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023.

