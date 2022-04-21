 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

Sony sets new date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

By

In 2018, Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse struck a chord with audiences on its way to critical and box-office success, as well as an eventual Oscar win for Best Animated Movie. Last year, Sony announced that the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1, would arrive on October 7, 2022. But fans are going to have to wait another eight months to see it. Via Deadline, Sony Pictures has shuffled several release dates ahead of next week’s CinemaCon. And Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now slated to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

While Across the Spider-Verse no longer has “Part 1” in its name, it is still a two-part movie. Now, the sequel also has a release date. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2 will arrive March 29, 2024. Sony didn’t offer a reason for the delays, but animated films are sometimes more complex to create than live-action movies, so this could simply be a case of giving the animators more time to refine the sequels.

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

A more perplexing move is Sony’s decision to premiere its Madame Web movie on July 7, 2023, in the middle of the summer and just over a month after Across the Spider-Verse‘s debut. If Across the Spider-Verse has significant box-office legs like its predecessor, Madame Web will arrive just in time for Sony to compete with itself. Another factor working against Madame Web‘s potential success is the fact that the title character is even more obscure than Morbius, and she has never even had her own comic book series. Sony has often boasted about its control of over 900 Spider-Man-related characters, but not all of them can headline a movie. Making this film standout could prove to be a real challenge for the studio.

In other Sony news, the studio is moving its animated film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile to October 7, the date formerly held by Across the Spider-Verse. The studio’s Korean War drama, Devotion, will have a limited release on October 14, before adding theaters on October 21 ahead of the full release on October 28. Finally, the latest entry in Denzel Washington’s action franchise, The Equalizer 3, will now arrive in theaters on September 1, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Clash of the titans

Burgundy colored Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra placed on a table alongside the S Pen.

Upcoming Nvidia GPUs may require monstrous levels of power

Fans on the Nvidia RTX 3080.

Can a smart sprinkler system help you use less water?

Rachio IRO smart sprinkler installed on wall.

Can your computer run MacOS Monterey?

Widgets in the MacOS Monterey Notification Center.

The best PowerPoint templates

Presentation on a Mac laptop sitting on a table.

Best headphone deals for April 2022

A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Halo Infinite’s season 2 brings a mini battle royale mode

Halo Infinite screenshot of spartans riding in a warthog.

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

Fitbit Inspire HR vs. Fitbit Charge 3: Which is better?

Fitbit Charge 3.

Best Dell XPS Deals: Save up to $500 on top-rated laptops

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

What is 5G? Everything you need to know

Cellular radio towers on roof of building against sky with clouds.

Sennheiser Sport earbuds minimize your body’s noises

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds.

Denon’s new soundbar delivers Dolby Atmos at a budget price

Denon DHT-S217 Dolby Atmos Soundbar seen sitting in front of a TV.