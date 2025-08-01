Get your first look at Tom Holland’s new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser

Happy Spider-Man Day to all those who celebrate. In honor of the holiday, Sony gifted fans with the briefest of teasers for their next web-crawling adventure, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The nine-second clip showcases parts of Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man suit. In his previous MCU outings, Holland’s Spider-Man wore several high-tech suits supplied by his mentor, the late Tony Stark.

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland wore more of a classic red and blue suit from the costume. The suit featured in the teaser has a black spider and raised webbing, a throwback to the costumes worn by previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The caption reads, “Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in production in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the Glasgow Times, production will be shutting down 60 streets to recreate New York City. Holland is excited for the “old school filmmaking” that will take place on location for Brand New Day.

“I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID,” Holland said in an interview with Flip Your Wig. “We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together.”

Streets in the city centre have started being transformed ahead of filming for the next Spider-Man blockbuster.



Cameras are set to begin rolling in Glasgow on August 1, and some areas have started to receive a makeover. pic.twitter.com/atpSkoBN0H — Glasgow Times (@Glasgow_Times) July 28, 2025

Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker for Brand New Day. When we last saw Spider-Man, the world had forgotten about him after Dr. Strange’s spell at the end of No Way Home. Peter is now focused on fighting crime in New York City.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return in Brand New Day as MJ, Peter’s ex-girlfriend, and Ned, Peter’s former best friend. Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Jon Bernthal will appear as Frank Castle, aka the Punisher. While the Punisher has been portrayed as a violent vigilante, Marvel’s Kevin Feige recently said that the character will have a “different tonality” in the next Spider-Man movie (via Hollywood Reporter).

Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will direct Brand New Day. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are the screenwriters, while Feige and Amy Pascal produce.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.