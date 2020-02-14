The reports of Jim Hopper’s death have been greatly exaggerated, judging by the latest trailer for Stranger Things season 4.

Netflix released a new trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things that’s light on story details but big on revelations — chief among them (pun totally intended) is the return of David Harbour as Hawkins’ head of police, Jim Hopper.

Harbour’s character was seemingly killed at the end of season 3, sacrificing himself to save Hawkins — and quite possibly the world — by closing a portal to the dark, alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. However, a post-credits scene that mentioned a mysterious American prisoner being held in a Russian facility led many to believe Hopper’s story was far from over.

The new Stranger Things season 4 trailer confirms Harbour’s return as Hopper, and shows the former Hawkins police chief working on a railroad as part of a prison labor crew.

How Hopper ended up in Russia remains a mystery, however.

Across three wildly successful seasons, Stranger Things has been the most popular series on Netflix each year a new season premieres, and remains among the streaming service’s most widely watched original programs. The series follows a group of children from the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, who find themselves at the center of a dangerous conflict when scientists there open a portal to an alternate dimension that’s a dark mirror of our own.

There’s no official word on when season 4 of Stranger Things will premiere, but the series is widely expected to premiere in 2021.

