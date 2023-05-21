Succession season 4, episode 9 release date, time, channel, and plot

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the current season of Succession.

With patriarch Logan dead, it’s no surprise the Roy family is in disarray. Shiv is pregnant, but has told no one, not even her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Tom. Cousin Greg is lurking about, but Kendall and Roman are quickly dismantling the Waystar Royco empire due to their inexperience. And with the election now over, Connor is left searching for a new purpose in life.

Now deep into its fourth season, Succession has brought all the drama and insults fans have grown to love over the previous three seasons. But with so many quality shows on HBO, not to mention all the other streamers out there, it can be hard to keep track of what is on and when it’s airing. Never fear, Succession fans, as Digital Trends will let you know when, where, and how you can stream episode 9 of Succession season 4.

When does episode 9 of Succession season 4 release?

Episode 9 of Succession season 4 will air on May 21, 2023.

What time does episode 9 of Succession season 4 start?

Episode 9 of Succession season 4 is will air and stream simultaneously at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

What is episode 9 of Succession season 4 about?

Episode 9 is titled Church and State. Here’s the official synopsis from HBO: “As the family girds themselves for an emotional funeral, Kendall finds himself at odds with Rava and inopportune news from Jess. Shiv tries to reposition herself in a new political landscape, and Kendall rallies supporters to his side.”

Can I watch a trailer for Succession season 4?

Sure! Here it is:

Succession Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

And here’s a preview of episode 9:

Episode 9 Preview | Succession | Max

Who stars in episode 9 of Succession season 4?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Justine Lupe as Willa, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Zoe Winters as Kerry, James Cromwell as Ewan Roy, and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.

How many episodes are there in Succession season 4?

Ten. Like seasons 1 and 2, Succession season 4 will have 10 episodes. Season 3 had 9 episodes. It was recently revealed that the series finale will be 90 minutes long.

Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

No. To the surprise of many, it was announced last month that the current season of Succession will be its last.

I’m already missing Succession and want more. Are there other shows like it?

Is Succession worth watching?

Succession has been one of the best shows on television since its premiere in 2018, and there’s no reason to believe season 4 won’t be as great as the previous three seasons. All the creatives involved are back, and since the current season will be the last, they are sure to go out on a high note without overstaying their welcome.

Succession is created by Jesse Armstrong. The show has won 13 Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. On Rotten Tomatoes, Succession sits at 97% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 92 and a user score of 8.4.

