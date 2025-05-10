 Skip to main content
Suits LA canceled after a single season at NBC

A man sits at his desk as another one stands in front of it in Suits LA.
David Astorga / NBC

Although Suits became something of a phenomenon when it first hit Netflix, it seems Suits LA was unable to capture that same magic. According to reporting in Entertainment Weekly, the show has been canceled ahead of its first season finale on NBC. The season finale will still air as planned but will be the show’s last episode.

While it shared the same name as the original show, Suits LA was set in Los Angeles instead of New York and followed a largely new cast that was led by Stephen Amell. A few familiar faces popped up over the course of the run, but the show didn’t have the same hooky premise as the original and also emphasized a slightly edgier tone.

The original series first debuted on USA in 2011 and followed a legal shark who takes on an up-and-coming attorney who is not who he appears to be. The show gained a new audience in 2023 when it first hit Netflix, perhaps in part because the show starred Meghan Markle, who eventually became part of the British Royal Family. That rekindled interest in the original series was a huge part of the impetus for the creation of this spin-off series.

Perhaps because of its limited connection to the original show, though, it wasn’t able to grab the same audience. Series creator Aaron Korsh previously told Entertainment Weekly that he would be interested in a spin-off movie featuring the original cast, though, so we might not be done with Suits just yet.

“I was very satisfied with the way Suits ended, and at some point we might do a Suits movie and that could be fun,” Korsh said. “It’s more in the hypothetical or theoretical stages, so I wouldn’t have many answers for you [now]. But it’s not an insane notion for us to someday do that.”

