You can watch the ‘Super Troopers 2’ trailer right meow!

The sweet smell of Vermont Maple Syrup is in the air once again, heralding the arrival of the first red-band trailer for Super Troopers 2.

Fox Searchlight Pictures has released the red-band trailer for the comedy sequel ahead of its April 20 debut in theaters, and the preview makes it clear right from the start that Mac, Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, and the rest of the gang are picking up right where they left off in the original, 2001 film.

Much like that original film, Super Troopers 2 is written by Broken Lizard comedy troupe members Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, with Chandrasekhar returning to the director’s chair. The sequel follows the first film’s group of prank-pulling, syrup-chugging Vermont state troopers as they attempt to resolve a border dispute with Canada that has them stationed in a contested area of the state.

Along with the Broken Lizard team reprising their starring roles from the 2001 film, the sequel also brings back Marisa Coughlan as Officer Ursula Hanson, Lynda Carter as Vermont Governor Jessman, and Brian Cox as Captain John O’Hagen. Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan, who appeared in one of the 2001 film’s most memorable and frequently quoted scenes (the famous “meow” sequence), also makes a return appearance.

Back in August 2017, Fox Searchlight released a brief teaser for the film that confirmed the film’s April 20 release date and offered a glimpse of what’s to come when the gang goes north of the border.

New cast members set to be introduced in the sequel include Emmanuelle Chriqui (The Mentalist), Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil), Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation).

The sequel famously earned more than $4.4 million in an April 2015 crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, making it the second-biggest crowdfunding campaign ever held for a movie up to that point. The campaign initially made headlines when it generated more than $2 million for the movie in the first 24 hours after it was launched.

It’s unknown whether the film will receive a wide release initially or go the festival route before expanding nationwide. The first film cost just $1.2 million to make and raked in $23.1 million in theaters.