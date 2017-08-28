The first ‘Super Troopers 2’ teaser wants you to ‘shave the date’

Why it matters to you Sixteen years after the original cult comedy hit theaters, Super Troopers 2 is coming to theaters after a wildly successful crowdfunding campaign.

Fans of 2002’s crazy cop comedy Super Troopers, stop what you’re doing right meow and pay attention. The first teaser for Super Troopers 2 has finally arrived.

Fox Searchlight Pictures released a red-band trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the Broken Lizard comedy troupe’s cult-classic comedy and it brings Vermont state troopers Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit, and Farva back for more ridiculous hijinks — along with a few other familiar faces.

Arriving in theaters April 20, 2018 — a date that is certainly no coincidence, given the original film’s particular brand of stoner comedy — Super Troopers 2 is once again penned by Broken Lizard members Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. Chandrasekhar will also direct the sequel, having done so with the original film, too.

Set after the events of the original film, Super Troopers 2 follows the first film’s prank-happy Vermont state troopers as they attempt to resolve a border dispute with Canada that has them stationed in a contested area of the state. Naturally, some wild shenanigans ensue, as evidenced by the footage that debuts in the teaser.

Along with the Broken Lizard team reprising their starring roles from the original film, the sequel also brings back Marisa Coughlan as Officer Ursula Hanson, Lynda Carter as Vermont Governor Jessman, and Brian Cox as Captain John O’Hagen. Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan, who appeared in one of the first film’s most memorable scenes (the famous “meow” sequence), also makes a return appearance.

New cast members set to be introduced in the sequel include Emmanuelle Chriqui (The Mentalist), Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil), Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation).

The sequel was crowdfunded in an April 2015 campaign on Indiegogo that generated nearly $4.4 million for production, making it the second-biggest crowdfunding campaign ever held for a movie up to that point (only eclipsed by the campaign for the Veronica Mars movie). The campaign initially made headlines when it generated more than $2 million for the movie in the first 24 hours after it was launched.

It’s unknown whether the film will receive a wide release initially, so fans will want to look for updates on the film over the next eight months.