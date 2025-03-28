 Skip to main content
The Last of Us creator will not ‘worry’ about fan reactions to season 2

By
A girl uses a sniper as a man lays next to her.
Liane Hentscher / HBO

The pressure is on for The Last of Us showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann to raise the bar in season 2. How will the duo improve upon season 1, which is regarded as one of the best video game adaptations ever?

Druckmann, who also created the video game franchise, won’t let external forces, including fan reaction, influence his decision-making.

“I’ve said this before, but I feel like the best way we could respect our fans and honor them is to not worry about them when we’re crafting the thing because outside influence or pressure doesn’t lead you to good creative choices,” Druckmann said in an interview with GamesRadar+.

Season 2 is already under the microscope as fans eagerly await how Druckmann and Mazin will adapt The Last of Us Part II. Several storylines, including one with Joel and Abby, can derail the show if incorrectly handled. Druckmann trusts the process he established with Mazin and will make decisions that will make for a successful television show, not a video game.

“Craig and I are just very meticulous in how we interrogate every moment, every creative choice, and kind of look at all the options in front of us to make sure we’re picking, as Craig likes to say, ‘the correct one,'” Druckmann said. “And it’s a correct one for The Last of Us in this medium, which wouldn’t necessarily be the same correct one for The Last of Us in the video game format.”

The Last of Us season 2 stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New additions include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The Last of Us season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, April 13. It will air on HBO and stream on Max.

